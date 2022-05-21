Ronn Torossian, Author of For Immediate Release, Releases PR Strategies for Authors

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, founder of 5WPR and an author himself, says that authors may either enjoy the support of a professional publicist or take responsibility for promoting their own book. In both cases, preparation is important to make sure that the best results are obtained. Mastering certain strategies will help an author to sell more books and spend a lesser portion of royalties on marketing. Given below are some tactics to adopt to spread awareness about an author’s work in a world where marketing books can be tricky.

Finding an Angle

It will be helpful to think about how a book should be presented to media outlets so that it attracts attention. Is the book autobiographical or controversial? If the book has seasonal content, then it can be linked to certain days such as Father’s Day or Valentine’s Day. An art installation aligned with the theme of the book, or a stunt, can also be an effective way to attract media attention. An art installation can be made entirely of books, and photos of it can be posted on different social media channels.

Make a Press Kit

Torossian says an effective PR strategy is to make a press kit, which makes book launches easier. It has essential information that journalists and influencers need to know, such as the title and the reviews of the book. It will persuade influencers and journalists to work with the author. A press kit should also include the professional email address and the website of the author.

Participate in Live Events

Before the book launch, the author or their publicist should contact local literary festivals and panel discussions. Participation in lectures and talks at literary festivals might prove to be helpful.

Blog Tours

There are thousands of book bloggers on social media platforms who are keen to highlight authors. It is crucial to find a book blogger who reads and writes reviews on the genre that a writer specializes in. The blogger should also have an engaged following. In blog tours, bloggers are asked to read books, post reviews and feature them through certain days of the week. Before blog tours, bloggers should be given toolkits. Toolkits should include a summary of the book, author information, book covers, and any important extras from the book.

Create Competitions

Creative competitions centered around a book that can capture the imagination of the public can help spread awareness. Hosting a contest to promote a book also helps to connect with readers. Readers can participate in a photo-caption contest. The photo used can be relevant to the theme of the book. Participants in a contest can also be asked to come up with the title of the next book. The time frame for such contests should be short to motivate people to enter right away. The prize for such contests should be chosen carefully as the better the prize, the more participants will enter. It could be a gift card to a bookstore.

