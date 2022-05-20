From Basement to Full-Time Warehouse: Local Syracuse Company Developing Admirable Warehouse Practices
We ship anywhere from 250-500 orders every single day. Most of our orders go out via USPS while the rest are with FedEx Express, FedEx Ground and DHL packages. Packages are picked up on a daily basis.”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew, New York-based paper crafting company, started off in a basement, fulfilling and shipping orders from a residential home. It has quickly grown from its modest beginnings to a fully operational warehouse in Syracuse, NY. Since 2014, the company has established multiple creativity and efficiency techniques to best value both its customers and employees through order fulfillment and beyond.
— Semir Kahvedzic, Altenew Warehouse Manager
Coordinated by Altenew Warehouse Manager, Semir Kahvedzic, the company has recently developed numerous warehouse practices to improve the existing workflow. One of the items Altenew reviews for efficiency practices is the SKU velocity. Subscriptions and promotional item SKUs are kept in an accessible and ergonomic location. The warehouse team keeps theirs at the end of an aisle close to the long term locations for easier replenishment.
One of the team’s most recent implementations was barcode scanning for increased accuracy and speed of picking and packing orders. The short term shelves and bins are specially organized for their respective purposes. Every aisle, shelf, and bin is labeled with all the necessary information for smooth execution when picking or replenishing. Every bin gets replenished to its fullest potential to maximize the warehouse’s storage capacity.
Altenew’s packing stations are set up in a way that is close to the warehouse docks for easier dropoff of boxes and pouches. Every packing station contains all the necessary items for a team member to successfully pack an order. These include a tape gun and extra tape, a box cutter, different sized pouches and boxes, a label printer and extra labels, a scale, a scan gun, coupon cards, plastic waybill sleeves for DHL orders, boxes or bags for transport of packed pouches and boxes, packing paper, different sized chipboards for merchandise protection, pens and markers, and more.
The warehouse team has grouped merchandise in short term locations by different categories. Stamps, dies, stencils and embossing folders are all together in one area. Other groups of merchandise like tools, mini cubes, reinkers, ovals, ink sprays, and papers are grouped in another area of short term products. This was done so that the team has a better understanding of where the merchandise is inside the warehouse, easier for the replenishment and expansion of the categories.
Shares Semir, “We ship anywhere from 250-500 orders every single day. Most of our orders go out via USPS while the rest are with FedEx Express, FedEx Ground (for heavier packages) and DHL packages. Packages are picked up on a daily basis.”
Altenew truly is an inspiration in the industry as it continues to demonstrate how an e-commerce brand efficiently manages warehouse fulfillment. We look forward to seeing how the company continues to improve into the future.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
