Mice Model Market Growth, Share Types and Key Players | Envigo Ltd, TransViragen Inc., Ozgene Pty Ltd, Pharmaron, Inc.

Emergen Research Logo

Mice Model Market Trend – Rise in adoption of mice models for clinical research by contract research organizations (CROs)

Mice Model Market Size – USD 1.22 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trend – Rise in adoption of mice models for clinical research by contract research organizations (CROs)” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mice model market is anticipated to reach USD 2.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global mice model market is projected to expand substantially, due to the increasing demand for humanized mice prototypes. The increasing use of mice models in the study of virology and contagious diseases is anticipated to propel the global mice model market further during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising adoption of mice models for clinical research by contract research organizations (CROs) is projected to boost the global mice model market in the near future.

during the forecast period, rising objections by several organizations on mouse testing are anticipated to impede the global mice model market to a certain extent.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/457

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2019, The Citoxlab Group was acquired by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. By extending the research pipeline and regional reach, this deal would further solidify Charles River's position as the leading, international, initial CRO, which would increase the ability of the organization to collaborate with clients from the field of drug discovery and development.

Due to the growing usage of mice model in immunology disease research and infectious disease experiments and also in monoclonal antibody production, the inbred segment is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period

Due to growing use of mice model to produce personalized drugs and also for drug development, the breeding segment is projected to hold the largest market share and expand at a CAGR of 7.0% throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, growing usage of mice model to recognize genotypes for research purposes is projected to fuel the segment further during the forecast period.

Due to the effectiveness and flexibility of CRISPR technology, the CRISPR segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. In contrast to gene targeting approaches based on the use of embryonic stem cells, CRISPR eliminates the time required to modify target genes so that they can be effectively applied to embryos.

For More Details On this Report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mice-model-market/toc

Companies profiled in the global market:

Envigo Ltd, TransViragen Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., GenOway S.A., The Jackson Laboratory, Ozgene Pty Ltd, GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Taconic Biosciences Inc., Pharmaron, Inc., and Horizon Discovery Group plc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mice model market on the basis of type, service, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Outbred

Hybrid

Inbred

Knockout

Spontaneous Mutant

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cryopreservation

Rederivation

Genetic Testing

Breeding

Quarantine

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

CRISPR

Nuclear Transfer

Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

Microinjection

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cancer

Diabetes

Research & Development

Academics

Cardiovascular Studies

Genetic Studies

Infectious Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Biotechnology

Government

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/457

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/457

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Mice Model Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Mice Model Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand of humanized mice prototypes

4.2.2.2. The increasing use of models of mice in virology and contagious diseases

4.2.2.3. Increasing investment in research and development activities in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology sector

4.2.2.4. The increasing utilization of mice model for personalized drugs production

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Continuous discovery in substitute approaches for animal studies

4.2.3.2. Rising objections by many organizations against mouse testing

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Mice Model Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Outbred

5.1.2. Hybrid

5.1.3. Inbred

5.1.4. Knockout

5.1.5. Spontaneous Mutant

Chapter 6. Mice Model Market By Service Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Service Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Cryopreservation

6.1.2. Rederivation

6.1.3. Genetic Testing

6.1.4. Breeding

6.1.5. Quarantine

6.1.6. Others

Chapter 7. Mice Model Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

7.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. CRISPR

7.1.2. Nuclear Transfer

7.1.3. Embryonic Stem cell Injection

7.1.4. Microinjection

7.1.5. Other

Chapter 8. Mice Model Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

8.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

8.1.1. Cancer

8.1.2. Diabetes

8.1.3. Research & Development

8.1.4. Academics

8.1.5. Cardiovascular Studies

8.1.6. Genetic Studies

8.1.7. Infectious Disease

8.1.8. Neurological Diseases

8.1.9. Others

Chapter 9. Mice Model Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

9.1. End-use Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

9.1.1. Pharmaceutical

9.1.2. Cosmetics

9.1.3. Biotechnology

9.1.4. Government

9.1.5. Contract Research Organizations

9.1.6. Academic & Research Institutes

9.1.7. Others

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Benefits of Purchasing Global Mice Model Market report:

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.

Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.

Strategic Recommendations: The report is helpful for the start-ups, and new entrants as it provides comprehensive analysis and recommendations based on qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customizes the report.

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.

Finally, all aspects of the Mice Model Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, limitations, and future prospects

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research:

Command and Control Systems Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/command-and-control-systems-market

Agricultural Robots Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-robots-market

Non-Metal 3D Printing Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-metal-3d-printing-market

Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/commercial-vehicle-sensors-market

Smart Manufacturing Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-manufacturing-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Mice Model Market Size Worth USD 2.00 Billion by 2027