Plant-Based Beverages Market 2022-2028 - Anticipated To Grow With Better Innovation In, Nutrition, And Ingredients

Plant-Based Beverages Market

The Plant-Based Beverages was esteemed at USD 15.69 Billion out of 2020, Projected to develop at a CAGR of 12.30% to arrive at USD 39.94 Billion constantly 2028

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Plant-Based Beverages Market were valued at USD 15.69 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 39.94 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 12.30%.

Plant-based beverages or non-dairy milk alternative is the fast-growing segment in the newer food product development category of functional and specialty plant-based beverages across the globe. Cow milk allergy, lactose intolerance, calorie intake, and occurrence of hypercholesterolemia, more preference to vegan food has attracted the consumers towards looking for cow milk alternatives. Plant-based beverages alternatives are an emerging trend, which provides an adequate alternate where cow’s milk supply is inadequate. Though various types of innovative beverages from plant sources are being exploited for a cow milk alternative, many of these face some/any technological issues, either related to processing or preservation. The majority of these plant-based beverages lack nutritional balance when compared to bovine milk; however, they contain functionally active components with health-promoting properties that attract health-conscious consumers.

Food consumption patterns have changed significantly in many industrialized countries in recent years. There has been an increase in the consumption of grain products, fruits and vegetables, and a decline in the use of flesh foods, especially red meats. Such changes have often been advocated because of their association with a reduced risk for certain chronic diseases. In young women, in particular, there has been an increasing trend towards adopting vegetarian-type dietary patterns for ethical, ecological, philosophical, and economic reasons as well as for their perceived health benefits. Adolescent women are also attracted to a vegetarian diet or including plant-based beverages in the diet because of their desire to be slender

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• The WhiteWave Foods Company (US),

• Blue Diamond Growers (US),

• Pacific Foods (US),

• Hain Celestial (US),

• SunOpta (Canada),

• Others

Market Segmentation:

The Plant-Based Beverages enterprises are additionally concentrated on in view of driving fragments, and looks at prevailing item and application sections exhaustively. The report expects to help peruser's advantages from the development possibilities existing in the market in the worldwide Plant-Based Beverages enterprises. It offers key data on drivers and limitations affecting the main fragments in the worldwide Plant-Based Beverages ventures.

Plant-Based Beverages Market Segmentation based on basis of source:

• Almond

• Soy

• Coconut

• Others (cashew, oats, pea, and hemp)

Plant-Based Beverages Market Segmentation based on mode of type:

• Milk

• Other drinks (smoothies, shakes, and nogs)

Plant-Based Beverages Market Segmentation based on function:

• Cardiovascular health

• Cancer prevention

• Bone health

• Others

For exhaustive inclusion, the report talks about development possibilities, valuable open doors, and difficulties. The market report thinks about different key elements across the main locales.

Plant-Based Beverages Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Plant-Based Beverages Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

Much thanks to you for perusing our exploration report. We additionally offer report customization according to client prerequisite. Benevolently get in touch with us to find out about the customization plan and our group will offer you the most ideal report at the earliest.

Key questions addressed in the Report:

• Which key players are operating in the global Plant-Based Beverages market?

• Which key factors are expected to hamper global market revenue growth?

• What market size is the global Plant-Based Beverages market expected to reach throughout the forecast period?

• Which application segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR between 2021 and 2028?

• Which region is expected to account for robust revenue share throughout the forecast period?

• Which regional segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period?

• What revenue CGAR is the global Plant-Based Beverages market expected to register during the forecast period?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Plant-Based Beverages market?

