Submit Release
News Search

There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,530 in the last 365 days.

Exceptional Program to Support Rural World Enjoys Great Success (Official)

Exceptional Program to Support Rural World Enjoys Great Success (Official)

MOROCCO, May 20 - The exceptional support program for the rural world to mitigate the effects of delayed rainfall is taking place in "normal" conditions and is experiencing great success, said Thursday in Rabat, Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas.

The latest rains in Morocco have eased the pressure on some zones, while others needed more support, said Baitas at a press briefing after the weekly Cabinet meeting, ensuring that the operation as a whole enjoys a great success.

It should be recalled that the exceptional program to support the rural world, developed by the government in implementation of the Royal High Directions, will require a budget estimated at 10 billion dirhams.

MAP 19 mai 2022

You just read:

Exceptional Program to Support Rural World Enjoys Great Success (Official)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.