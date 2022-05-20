155mm Ammunition Market to Worth USD 4.33 Billion by 2029 | Growing Cross-Border Disputes and International Security Threats to Fuel Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Covered in 155mm Ammunition Market are BAE Systems Plc. (U.K.), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), MSM Group s.r.o. (Slovakia), Nammo A.S. (Norway)KNDS N.V. (KMW+NEXTER Defense System N.V.) (Netherlands)Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), RUAG Group (Switzerland), ST Engineering Ltd. (Singapore), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Thales Group (France), Raytheon Technologies Inc. (U.S.), China North Industries Corporation (China), Munitions India Ltd. (India), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), JSC Rosoboronexport (Russia), Poongsan Corporation (South Korea) and Other key players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 155mm ammunition market size is anticipated to hit USD 4.33 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 3.33% during the forecast period. The escalating cross-border disputes and international security threats are expected to fuel the product demand, thereby fostering the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in its report titled, “155mm Ammunition Market, 2022-2029”. The market size stood at USD 3.37 billion in 2021 and USD 3.44 billion in 2022.

Additionally, the growing developments in utility of precision guidance components to improve current artillery munitions with higher range and lethality are anticipated to be a key trend bolstering the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact-

The market experienced a limited impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The increased terrorism and cross-border issues observed during the pandemic led to a rise in military and defense expenditures across various countries. The soaring demand for programmable, precise, and long-range munitions has augmented the research and development activities, which is positively influencing the market growth. An increased procurement of 155mm ammunitions has been witnessed during the pandemic.

List of Key Market Players-

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 3.37 Billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 4.33 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 3.33% 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By Geography Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Companies Covered in 155mm Ammunition Market are BAE Systems Plc. (U.K.), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), MSM Group s.r.o. (Slovakia), Nammo A.S. (Norway)KNDS N.V. (KMW+NEXTER Defense System N.V.) (Netherlands)Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), RUAG Group (Switzerland), ST Engineering Ltd. (Singapore), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Thales Group (France), Raytheon Technologies Inc. (U.S.), China North Industries Corporation (China), Munitions India Ltd. (India), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), JSC Rosoboronexport (Russia), Poongsan Corporation (South Korea) and Other key players Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Segments-

On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into unguided and guided. On the basis of component, the market is fragmented into fuse, propellants, primers, and projectiles. Geographically, the market is classified into Latin America, North America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Report Coverage-

It analyses the individual segments, such as technology, components, and regions.

It showcases the latest industry developments.

It includes a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

It offers a SWOT Analysis of key players in the market.

It highlights various strategies adopted by major market players to acquire growth.

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Cross-Border Disputes and International Security Threats to Fuel Market Growth

The growing cross-border issues amongst neighboring nations, increasing terrorist activities, and escalating international security threats have boosted the demand for 155 ammunitions and other advanced ammunitions to fortify national security. The rising demand and development of howitzer and other modern ammunitions is likely to aid the 155mm ammunition market growth. Additionally, the increased expenditure on research and development activities for developing extended range, highly precise, cost-effective, and technologically advanced ammunitions is anticipated to favor the market growth.

The increasing defense expenditures by nations around the world to fortify their national security and defense capabilities are expected to complement the market growth.

However, the differences in political and legal regulations across various government agencies may restrain the market growth.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global 155mm Ammunition Market Impact of COVID-19 on Global 155mm Ammunition Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Governments to Overcome the Impact Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak Impact of Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the Market



TOC Continued…!

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Hold the Lion’s Share

Asia Pacific held the largest 155mm ammunition market share in 2021 and is projected to dominate the market in the forthcoming years. The swelling military budgets and extensive demand for precise, programmable, next-generation, 155mm ammunitions, and ammo kits are expected to boost the growth in Asia Pacific. Additionally, the presence of key market players, such as China North Industries Corporation, ST Engineering Ltd., Solar Group, Munitions India Ltd., and others, is expected to foster the region’s market growth.

The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to register substantial growth in the coming years due to rising military spending on modern extended range ammunition procurements. Moreover, the presence of key players, such as Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Elbit System Ltd., and others, is predicted to favor the region’s market growth.

The heavy military expenditure on precision 155mm ammunition projectile kits and growing modernization and development programs are projected to boost growth in Europe.

North America is likely to exhibit moderate growth due to rising adoption of modern technological components.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Emphasize Contracts to Attract Growth

The major market players focus on expanding business by contracts with defense companies and government, partnerships, and new product launches. For instance, BAE Systems received a contract worth USD 16 million in March 2021 to facilitate continuous technological developments and demonstration to increase lethality of hypervelocity projectile against ground-based targets at a range of up to 50 kms.

Key Industry Development-

October 2021: BAE Systems unveiled its Archer 155mm full automated, wheeled, mobile howitzer system that is compatible with BAE 155mm munitions such as L15, BONUS, and EXCALIBUR munitions.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Ammunition Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis; by Application (Military & Homeland Security, and Civil & Commercial) By Caliber (Small, Medium, and Large) By Product (Bullets, Aerial Bombs, Grenades, Mortars, Artillery Shells, and Others), By Component (Fuses& Primers, GunPowder, Projectile, Cases, and Others) By Guidance (Guided, and Non-Guided) By Lethality (Lethal, and Less-Lethal) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Caliber (223 Remington, 308 Winchester, 9mm Luger, 45 Auto/ACP, 380 ACP, 357 Magnum, 10 Gauge, 12 Gauge, 40 S&W, 20 Gauge, 22LR, 50 BMG, 6.5 Grendel, 7.62*39/54r, 5.56*45, 0.338 Lapua) By Application (Commercial (Shooting Sports & Hunting, and Self-defense), Military & Homeland Security) By Bullet Type (Lead, Copper, Brass,), Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

U.S. Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Caliber (22 LR, 223 Remington, 308 Winchester, 9mm Luger, 357 Magnum, 45 Auto/ACP, 380 ACP, 40 S&W, 38 Special, 30-06 Springfield, and Others), Casing Type (Brass, Steel, Brass-coated Steel), Bullet Type (Lead, Copper, Brass, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Retail Stores (Large Outlets, Shooting Ranges, and Local/ Niche Shops)), and Regional Forecast, 2018-2026

