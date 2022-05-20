Global Gelatin Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Gelatin Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Gelatin Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the gelatin market size is expected to grow from $2.46 billion in 2021 to $2.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.51%. The global gelatin market size is expected to grow to $3.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.35%. The rising demand for gelatin in photography is expected to propel the gelatin market growth over the coming years.

The gelatin market consists of sales of gelatin by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that is used in food preparation, medicine preparation, cosmetics, photography, fruit gelatins, puddings, shampoos, and face masks. Gelatin is a protein that is prepared from processing animal bones and skin, and is derived from a type of seaweed. It has health benefits as it is a protein and can be used for skin care, bone strength, and digestion.

Global Gelatin Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the gelatin market. Integration of AI provides an opportunity for use of gelatin in various applications. Artificial intelligence technology is used to mimic the sense of olfaction.

Global Gelatin Market Segments

By Raw Material: Pig Skin, Bovine Hides, Cattle Bones

By Function: Thickener, Stabilizer, Gelling Agent

By Application: Food and Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Photography, Others

By Geography: The global gelatin market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Gelatin Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides gelatin global market overviews, global gelatin market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global gelatin market, gelatin global market share, gelatin global market segments and geographies, gelatin global market players, gelatin global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The gelatin market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Gelatin Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Darling Ingredients, Trobas Gelatine, Junca Gelatines, Tessenderlo Group, Nitta Gelatin, Lapi Gelatine, Rousselot, GELITA AG, Sterling Gelatin, Norland Products Inc., Capsugel Inc., Gelken Gelatin Co. Ltd., and Jiliding Marine Biotech Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

