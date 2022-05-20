Global Ceramic Tiles Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Ceramic Tiles Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Ceramic Tiles Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the ceramic tiles market size and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ceramic Tiles Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ceramic tiles market size is expected to grow to $149.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.13%. The increase in spending on home remodeling is expected to propel the ceramic tiles market growth over the coming years.

The ceramic tiles market consists of sales of ceramic tiles by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the tiles that are made up of a mixture of sand, water, and clay. Ceramic tiles are generally used in the flooring of bathrooms, kitchens, and outdoor residential uses. Ceramic tiles are available in a variety of sizes, designs, and colors.

Global Ceramic Tiles Market Trends

The implementation of advanced digital printing is a key trend shaping the ceramic tiles market outlook. According to the ceramic tiles global market research, digital printing enables manufacturers to offer a wide variety of designs of ceramic tiles to their customers to make their experience unique and modernized. For instance, Confindustria Ceramica, an Italy-based ceramic tiles provider, uses digital printing as a key technology in the production of Italian ceramic tiles. With the help of digital printing and advancement in technologies, artists are now able to create art on tiles as well as develop various textures and visuals on ceramic tiles. The digital printing technology evolution is helping manufacturers to create unique patterns and designs on individual tiles. The colors used in digital printing are also very realistic leading to increased demand. For instance, in April 2021, NG Kütahya Seramik Group, a Turkey-based leading ceramic tiles provider strengthened its partnership with System Ceramics by ordering seven new digital printing systems namely ‘Creadigit’ for both its existing as well as new facility. The partnership focuses on technological innovation for NG Kütahya Seramik Group to offer unique solutions with high added value.

Global Ceramic Tiles Market Segments

The global ceramic tiles market is segmented:

By Type: Glazed Tiles, Unglazed Tiles

By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation and Replacement

By Formulation: Dry Pressed, Extruded, Casting

By Application: Floor Tiles, Wall Tiles, Others

By End-User: Residential, Non-Residential

By Geography: The global ceramic tiles market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Ceramic Tiles Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ceramic tiles market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the ceramic tiles global market, ceramic tiles market share, ceramic tiles market segments and geographies, ceramic tiles global market players, ceramic tiles market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The ceramic tiles global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Ceramic Tiles Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.P.A, Cersanit SA, Florim Ceramiche S.P.A, Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV, GranitiFiandre S.p.A., Grupo Fragnani, Johnson Tiles, Mohawk Industries, Pamesa Ceramica Sl, Portobello Ceramics, RAK CERAMICS, Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Saudi Ceramic Company, PORCELANOSA Grupo A.I.E, Crossville Inc., LIXIL Group Corporation, and MCS Portugal.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

