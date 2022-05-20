Strategies For Global Construction Plastics Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Construction Plastics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

TBRC covers the construction plastics market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Construction Plastics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the construction plastics market size is expected to grow to $124.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.13%. An increase in the building and construction industry and infrastructural standards is one of the major factors driving the construction plastics market growth.

The construction plastics market consists of sales of construction plastics and related products by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that are used in pipes and fittings, flooring, window, door profiles, and roof membranes. Construction plastics are described as plastic polymer that has been chemically processed to produce desired construction goods. Due to their greater cost-effectiveness, weight-to-strength ratio, and ease of application, plastics are progressively displacing traditional construction materials.

Global Construction Plastics Market Trends

The increasing preference for recycled plastics is one of the key construction plastics market trends. The world population is increasingly becoming aware of the adverse impact of plastic materials on the environment. This has led to a rapid increase in demand for use of recycled eco-friendly plastics: bioplastics that are manufactured from polymer resins derived from plants and plastics that can be decomposed with the help of bacteria. For instance, in September 2021, BASF, a Germany-based chemicals company engaged in offering construction plastics, launched a new range of additive solutions called IrgaCycle™ to address the imminent needs in plastics recycling. This new IrgaCycle range helps in providing additive solutions to help increase the percentage of recycled content in end-use industries such as building and construction, automotive and mobility, and packaging. In addition, in June 2021, Kimberly-Clark India in collaboration with Plastics for Change India Foundation launched ‘Project Ghar’, an initiative to deliver sustainable housing facilities to on-ground waste collectors in India. It aims to use around 30 tons of single-use and multi-layered plastic that will be recycled to construct 15 houses in the Hubli-Dharwad region in Karnataka.

Global Construction Plastics Market Segments

The global construction plastics market is segmented:

By Type: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride

By Application: Insulation Materials, Pipes, Windows and Doors

By End-User: Non-Residential, Residential

By Geography: The global construction plastics market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Construction Plastics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides construction plastics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global construction plastics market, market share, market segments and geographies, market players, market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The construction plastics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Construction Plastics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, DowDuPont, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Borealis AG, Solvay S.A, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Berry Plastics Corporation, Total S.A., Excelite, Ach Foam Technologies, Aep Industries Inc, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Llc, China Petrochemical Corporation, Engineered Profiles Llc, Formosa Plastics Corporation, and Saint-gobain S.A.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

