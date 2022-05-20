(Video) What recent protests in Iran tell us

what Khamenei didn’t say was that the “enemy,” from his point of view, is already inside Iran and only awaiting the right opportunity to pour onto the streets, overthrow his dictatorship, and take back the country. This same enemy has embarked on a new series of protests that began on May 8 and spread to many cities and provinces. Conditions have deteriorated for the ruling regime to such an extent that regime officials are expressing concerns. When the mullahs’ regime dispatch many of their oppressive forces to Khuzestan province in southwest Iran, protests are seen starting in various parts of Khorasan located in the east and northeast. The current circumstances indicate protests are expanding across Iran and the nature of this latest protest movement is highly explosive as millions of Iranians are barely making ends meet and literally feel they have nothing to lose. As a result, popular protests show promising signs of escalating to more areas across the country, leading to entire cities revolting, and the people overcoming the regime in its entirety.

PARIS, FRANCE, May 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) reported that on January 25, 2016, the Iranian regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said if not stopped the “enemy will enter the country” and “we will have to fight and stop them here in Kermanshah, Hamedan, and other provinces!”Of course, what Khamenei didn’t say was that the “enemy,” from his point of view, is already inside Iran and only awaiting the right opportunity to pour onto the streets, overthrow his dictatorship, and take back the country.Khamenei’s enemy is none other than the Iranian people.This same enemy has embarked on a new series of protests that began on May 8 and spread to many cities and provinces. Conditions have deteriorated for the ruling regime to such an extent that regime officials are expressing concerns.“[The situation] is completely out of control,” said former Majlis (parliament) speaker Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel on May 13. “We are witnessing protests in cities across the country that cannot go neglected,” said Adel, currently among those in Khamenei’s inner circle.“We may see a negative trend of events that we experienced back in November 2019!” reads a May 18 piece in the state-run Jahan-e San’at daily, referring to the nationwide November 2019 uprising that spread to close to 200 cities across the country.There is increasing alarm about not only the status quo but what this is most likely promising for the near future.“There could be [protests] far more dangerous than the [uprisings] witnessed in 2017 and 2019,” said Majlis member Ghasem Saedi on May 13, adding there is an enemy “waiting to take advantage of such circumstances.”There are certain parties involved seeking “to relaunch the events of November 2019 and 2009 [nationwide protests] in the streets and alleys,” said a representative of Khamenei on May 13.These early warning signs are being voiced as Iran’s social unrest is becoming all the more widespread and overcoming the regime’s crackdown machine.When the mullahs’ regime dispatch many of their oppressive forces to Khuzestan province in southwest Iran, protests are seen starting in various parts of Khorasan located in the east and northeast.As events have shown, protests have been spreading gradually to Ardabil in the northwest, and Sistan & Baluchistan provinces in the southeast. And more recently, the provinces of Lorestan, Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari, and Kohgiluyeh & Boyer Ahmad in the west are seeing people taking to the streets in anti-regime protests.“In the capital, we are seeing an uneasy atmosphere and early signs of protests,” according to a May 18 piece in the state-run Jahan-e San’at daily.The current circumstances indicate protests are expanding across Iran and the nature of this latest protest movement is highly explosive as millions of Iranians are barely making ends meet and literally feel they have nothing to lose.Despite the ebbs and flows that are temporary and natural, today’s conditions in Iran indicate an increasing rate of protests throughout the country.For the regime, however, there are additional indications of a deteriorating impact of their iron fist crackdown against Iran’s restive population.As a result, popular protests show promising signs of escalating to more areas across the country, leading to entire cities revolting, and the people overcoming the regime in its entirety.With the Resistance Units active everywhere, the prospect of that victory is closer than ever.

On May 17, 2022, the People of Golpayegan city poured into the streets against Iran’s regime “Mullahs get lost!” “Death to Raisi, Death to Khamenei”.