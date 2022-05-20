Extensive Reliance on Cloud to Push Email Tracking Software Market Growth, reaching nearly US$ 25 Bn in 2032: Fact.MR
the email tracking software landscape is poised to yield an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 14.5 Billion until 2032.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per a recent report published by Fact.MR, the global email tracking software market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2032. During the said forecast period, the industry is likely to yield a dollar opportunity worth US$ 14.5 Billion, expected to close at a valuation of US$ 25 Billion. Extensive migration to cloud-based platforms is necessitating deployment of email tracking software solutions.
Due to factors such as an increase in the number of email tracking and hosted service providers, the worldwide email tracking software industry is predicted to rise significantly over the forecast period.
The demand for email tracking software is being driven significantly by the rapid digitalization of an expanding number of internet users. From 2015 to 2021, the market for email tracking software grew at a CAGR of 9.7%, closing at a value of US$ 9.6 Billion. As of 2022, the industry is likely to reach US$ 10.5 Billion.
Country-wise Forecast CAGRs for the Email Tracking Software Market
Country CAGR
U.S 8.9%
U.K 7.8%
China 8.5%
Japan 7.6%
South Korea 7.0%
Key Segments Covered in the Email Tracking Software Market Study
• Email Tracking Software by Deployment mode :
o Cloud-based Email Tracking Software
o On-premises Email Tracking Software
• Email Tracking Software by Software Subscription :
o Monthly Email Tracking Software
o Quarterly Email Tracking Software
o Annual Email Tracking Software
• Email Tracking Software by End Users :
o Large Enterprises
o Small Enterprises
• Email Tracking Software by Email Service Type :
o Web-based Email Tracking Software
o Client-based Email Tracking Software
• Email Tracking Software by Region :
o North America
o Latin America
o Europe
o Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
• Global email tracking software market to flourish 2.4x from 2022-2032
• Cloud based to be top deployment mode category, flourishing at an 8.9% CAGR until 2032
• By end users, email tracking software solutions for large enterprises to expand at a CAGR of 8.4%
• U.S to emerge as the fastest growing email tracking software market, documenting an 8.9% CAGR
• China to be the 2nd most opportunistic market, expected to be valued at US$ 1.7 Billion in 2032
• U.K, Japan & South Korea to yield $ opportunities worth US$ 1Billion, US$ 1.4 Billion and US$ 845.5 Million respectively
“Increasing adoption of digital marketing solutions have increased the number of startups, electronic mail traffic and social media marketing this will propel the growth of the market," comments a Fact.MR analyst.
Competitive Landscape
The global market for email tracking software is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage upgradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.
• In January 2021- SalesLoft, a marketing platform based in Atlanta, Georgia that provides AI-based tools to help marketers streamline their marketing process – finding and tracking, helping them sell visual training tools, and assisting with post-sales processes – has closed $ 100 million. The company’s founder and manager Kyle Porter confirmed to TechCrunch that the company now has a $ 1.1 billion cashbacks, which is the highest price ever. In April 2019, prior to any global health epidemic, the company had raised Series D of $ 70 million to about $ 600 million.
• In June 2021 - Groove, a leading marketing platform for businesses using Salesforce®, announced the launch of Auto Contact Capture, a new feature that enables users to automatically add new contacts to emails or added to meetings as contacts in Salesforce, providing affiliate groups with a complete picture of the purchasing committee.
More Valuable Insights
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global email tracking software market, presenting historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.
The study reveals essential insights on the basis of deployment mode (cloud based, on premises) by software subscription (Monthly, Quarterly, Annual) by end user (large enterprises and Small & medium enterprises(SMEs)), by email service type (web based email, client based email) across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America,).
