Senator Carper Now Accepting Applications for Service Academy Nominations

DELAWARE, May 19 - WILMINGTON, Del. – U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), a 23-year veteran of the Navy and the last Vietnam veteran serving in the Senate, today announced his office is accepting applications from students interested in a nomination to a U.S. Service Academy. Each year, members of Congress nominate young constituents for the opportunity to be appointed to a U.S. Service Academy. The deadline for applications to be submitted is Oct. 15, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. The application can be found by going to www.carper.senate.gov and clicking on “Services” and “Service Academy Nominations.”

“My time serving in the United States Navy made me the leader I am today. That is why I take the opportunity to nominate Delaware students to our nation’s service academies seriously,” said Senator Carper. “The academies seek those who have good moral character, a commendable academic record, the desire to serve, and the motivation to lead. I encourage those who possess these qualities to look into applying to a service academy.”

To be considered for an appointment to a U.S. Service Academy, students must have a nomination. In order to be considered for a congressional nomination, it is necessary that students meet all of the general requirements of the academy of choice and complete an online application. Those requirements include:

Citizenship: U.S. citizenship, or having obtained it by graduation from high school

Residency: Only legal residents of Delaware may apply

Age: At least 17 years old, but not older than 23 years old by July 1 of entering year

Marital Status: Unmarried with no dependents

Academic: Must complete the SAT

Physical: Must meet the Academy physical requirement and the DODMERB medical examination

For more information, call Senator Carper’s Dover Office at (302) 674-3308.

