EraSmart Launches Digital Inkjet Small Desktop Dual Print head DTF Printer
The printer enables users to quickly print logos and decals used in a wide variety of industries.SHENZHEN , CHINA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EraSmart is pleased to announce the release of its Digital Inkjet Small Desktop A3 DTF Printer.
EraSmart, a subsidiary of Chuang Cheng Da Technology Co., is an innovative technology company dedicated to research and development via its experienced technical and sales teams. The company offers a number of utility model patents, boasting seven years of rich foreign trade experience. Currently, EraSmart is focusing on small flat-panel printers, which are selling rapidly in North America, Western Europe, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and more.
In the company’s latest news, Digital Inkjet Small Desktop A3 DTF Printer and Double XP600 Head from EraSmart Dual Head printer the ability to connect an automatic powder shaker for greater productivity and scalability. Now can reduce labor costs and improve efficiencies, allowing you to boost bottom line. is bright in its photographic quality images and intelligent in its operation. Try it and see
Open cover design, convenient for maintenance
Acrylic window, making it easy to check the printing status
width 20-500mm with unlimited length
Built-in vacuum absorption platform
overflows of the waste ink bottle alarm
Print up to 5-7 square meters per hour
White ink circulation system
Double XP600 printhead
Temperature control
Film-rolling platform
Multi-function button
Heating system
Low ink alarm
And much more.....
EraSmart’s Digital Inkjet Small Desktop A3 DTF Printer is ideal for use with the company’s DTF Oven and Heat Pressing Machine.
For more information about EraSmart, or to order, please visit https://www.erasmart.com/dual-xp600-dtf-inkjet-printing-pet-film-printer-machine-erasmart-35cm-a3-dtf-printer-for-t-shirt/ .
About EraSmart
EraSmart is a popular research and development technology brand, focusing on flat-panel printers. A subsidiary company of Shenzhen Chuang Cheng Da Technology Co., Ltd., its cooperative factory covers an area of 2,000 square meters, boasts professional technical and research development teams, and has more than 30 experienced production and technical workers.
Shenzhen Chuang Cheng Da Technology Co., Ltd. has been insisting the company operates with a philosophy of producing high quality products, excellent
service, and quality and professional management. The company is committed to serving small and medium-sized production enterprises, self-employed
households, and individual entrepreneurs - providing them with intelligent, innovative, and efficient technology products.
Maggie
EraSmart
+86 185 6623 3796
maggie@erasmart.com