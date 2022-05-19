EraSmart Launches Digital Inkjet Small Desktop Dual Print head DTF Printer

The printer enables users to quickly print logos and decals used in a wide variety of industries.

SHENZHEN , CHINA, May 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- EraSmart is pleased to announce the release of its Digital Inkjet Small Desktop A3 DTF Printer.EraSmart, a subsidiary of Chuang Cheng Da Technology Co., is an innovative technology company dedicated to research and development via its experienced technical and sales teams. The company offers a number of utility model patents, boasting seven years of rich foreign trade experience. Currently, EraSmart is focusing on small flat-panel printers, which are selling rapidly in North America, Western Europe, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and more.In the company’s latest news, Digital Inkjet Small Desktop A3 DTF Printer and Double XP600 Head from EraSmart Dual Head printer the ability to connect an automatic powder shaker for greater productivity and scalability. Now can reduce labor costs and improve efficiencies, allowing you to boost bottom line. is bright in its photographic quality images and intelligent in its operation. Try it and seeOpen cover design, convenient for maintenanceAcrylic window, making it easy to check the printing statuswidth 20-500mm with unlimited lengthBuilt-in vacuum absorption platformoverflows of the waste ink bottle alarmPrint up to 5-7 square meters per hourWhite ink circulation systemDouble XP600 printheadTemperature controlFilm-rolling platformMulti-function buttonHeating systemLow ink alarmAnd much more.....EraSmart’s Digital Inkjet Small Desktop A3 DTF Printer is ideal for use with the company’s DTF Oven and Heat Pressing Machine.For more information about EraSmart, or to order, please visit https://www.erasmart.com/dual-xp600-dtf-inkjet-printing-pet-film-printer-machine-erasmart-35cm-a3-dtf-printer-for-t-shirt/ About EraSmartEraSmart is a popular research and development technology brand, focusing on flat-panel printers. A subsidiary company of Shenzhen Chuang Cheng Da Technology Co., Ltd., its cooperative factory covers an area of 2,000 square meters, boasts professional technical and research development teams, and has more than 30 experienced production and technical workers.Shenzhen Chuang Cheng Da Technology Co., Ltd. has been insisting the company operates with a philosophy of producing high quality products, excellentservice, and quality and professional management. The company is committed to serving small and medium-sized production enterprises, self-employedhouseholds, and individual entrepreneurs - providing them with intelligent, innovative, and efficient technology products.