SQM Group’s 23rd Annual Contact Center Customer Service Industry Awards
SQM Group’s 23rd Annual Contact Center Customer Service Awards of Excellence ceremony was held virtually on their website to celebrate client accomplishments.
Congratulations to this year's award winners! We are so proud to have so many great clients that we get to recognize, it is truly an honor.”COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SQM Group was excited to host the live 23rd Annual Contact Center Industry Virtual Awards Ceremony on May 19th, 2022. Since 1996, SQM has been awarding organizations for Contact Center First Call Resolution (FCR), Customer Experience (CX), Employee Experience (EX), and FCR Best Practices. SQM’s Awards Program is considered the most prestigious and sought-after North American contact center industry awards. What makes SQM’s awards unique is that they are based on customers who have used a contact center, and/or employees who work in a contact center.
— Mike Desmarais, MBA Founder and CEO
There are more than 60 different First Call Resolution and Customer Service Awards that recognize the top-performing call centers and agents who have demonstrated excellence for FCR, Csat, Esat, and Best Practice performance.
SQM is very proud of the achievements of this year’s award winners, and they would like to give special recognition to the following award winners and finalists:
FCR LEADERSHIP AWARD:
- Ken Baur – Security Health plan
- Carrie Stebbins - BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina (BlueChoice)
CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE BEST PRACTICE AWARD WINNER – JOURNEY MAPPING:
- Regence BlueCross BlueShield Plans (Federal Employee Program)
SUPERVISOR OF THE YEAR WINNER AND FINALISTS:
WINNER:
- Alia Bawazer - VSP Vision Care
FINALISTS:
- Emily Serrano - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Amy Munger - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Mallory Johnson - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Teneshia Harris - BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina
- Rebecca Spencer - Regence BlueCross BlueShield Plans (Federal Employee Program)
CSR OF THE YEAR WINNER, FINALISTS, AND NOMINEES:
WINNER:
- Madeline Rodriguez - BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina
FINALISTS:
- Angela DeKlein - Consumers Energy
- Sandra Cline - Mr. Cooper
NOMINEES:
- Nefedaya Smith - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont
- Deb Kasper - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont
- Jeni Harris - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Stephanie Curtis - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Jill Adams - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Mary Ortiz - BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina (BlueChoice)
- Erin Jarrell - BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina
- Starlight Ervin - BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina
- Carmen Storey - BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina
- Minerva Robertson - BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina
- Jessica Hathaway - BlueCross BlueShield of Texas (Federal Employee Program)
- Shelby Pitts - BlueCross BlueShield of Texas (Federal Employee Program)
- Anthonette Thomas - 407 ETR
- Nicole Lucarino - First West Credit Union
- Dora Wright - Florida Blue (Federal Employee Program)
- Valerie Russell - Florida Blue (Federal Employee Program)
- Amanda Charlot - Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Josephine Ferro - Marchon/Altair
- Chelsea Aynes - Regence BlueCross BlueShield Plans
- Deleesa Williams - Regence BlueCross BlueShield Plans (Federal Employee Program)
- Julie Bolen - Security Health Plan
- Michael Miles - VSP Vision Care
BEST PERFORMING SMALL- TO MID-SIZED CALL CENTER AWARD WINNER AND FINALISTS:
WINNER:
- Highmark (Federal Employee Program)
FINALISTS:
- Marchon/Altair
- Security Health Plan
CALL CENTER OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNER AND FINALIST:
WINNER:
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
FINALISTS
- Jackson
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City
SQM Marketing
SQM Group Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
23rd Annual Contact Center Industry Virtual Awards Ceremony