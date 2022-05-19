Culturorama, an innovative toy maker, is “diversifying toy boxes one doll at a time”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Culturorama is proud to announce the debut of its business, which offers multicultural toys inspired by Indian culture. Tara, the first India girl doll, is now available for purchase, with more to follow for children of all ages.
The innovative company, based in Marietta, Georgia, collaborates with women-owned small businesses in India to handcraft and hand-knit each toy. This significant effort is changing lives by providing these women with a sustainable fair-trade income. A portion from every sale is also contributed to a non-profit organization in India that works to educate girl children.
Culturorama asserts, “We exist for a purpose.” Likewise, the groundbreaking company is more than just toys. The company is dedicated to providing dolls of color, and multicultural dolls that celebrate Indian beauty.
Kusuma Reddy, the company's founder, is originally from India and recognized a gap in the doll market. For several years, she volunteered as a weekend teacher for non-profits, instructing underprivileged children. While teaching, she observed that many of these young girls lacked access to multi-cultural dolls and, as a result, did not find their own traits and characteristics attractive. This moved Reddy, and she decided to make dolls to show these girls that we are all unique and beautiful in our own way and that we must embrace and celebrate our natural identity.
“Culturorama’s main inspiration is to help children understand diversity at an early age and help preserve this heritage through these eco-friendly and multicultural dolls. We understand the considerable need for inclusion and will ensure that people of color from South Asia will imbibe this sense of pride. And it is for this reason that Culturorama came to life.”
Tara, the first doll in the collection, is a sixteen-inch doll with wide black embroidered eyes and a sewn-on nose, smile, and brows. She also wears a lovely Bindi in the center of her brow, matching bangles on both hands, and she comes with her hair already styled. This attractive doll is great for storytelling and will help children introduce diversity to pretend play by exploring a different culture or sharing information about Indian culture. It will also make an ideal gift for a variety of occasions.
The team at Culturorama is passionate about creating sustainable, organic, heirloom quality products that adults and children will love and cherish for a lifetime. Through their custom dolls, the company hopes to promote inclusivity and diversity. Furthermore, Culturorama's exclusive line seeks to provide young children of color with toys with which they can identify, see themselves represented, and develop a sense of pride, power, and confidence.
“In diversity there is beauty and there is strength” - Maya Angelou
About Culturorama: Culturorama, founded by Kusuma Reddy, is a pioneering toy brand that is more than just toys. Culturorama products are made in India by all-women artisan groups with the goal of diversifying the toy box. These one-of-a-kind dolls are handcrafted items that are both safe for children and the environment. According to Reddy, "In this multicultural society, when you don’t see yourself reflected anywhere —starting with the toys and books, you lose a sense of self. So, after several years of ruminating, I started Culturorama to address this issue."
Kusuma Reddy
