Voting Is Open for the 2022 Ultimate Stylist Competition

The search is on for one makeup artist or hairstylist to appear in Life & Style Magazine and win $10,000

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ultimate Stylist, LLC announces that voting is currently open worldwide for the 2022 Competition, where one makeup artist or hairstylist will take home $10,000 and appear in a double-page advertorial in Life & Style Magazine.The 2021 winner, Jasmine Martinez, showed off her colorful makeup looks by creating flyers to hand out to her clients and everyone else she met along the way. With the help of her community, she was able to reach new heights and take home last year’s feature and prize money.Now, the Ultimate Stylist Competition is taking it to the next level—Frederic Aspiras, stylist to the stars, is this year’s host who will guide competitors through the rounds, offering insight into getting ahead in the competition, and he will give beauty industry tips, as well. Competitors will also have the unique opportunity to learn how to market themselves and get advice from other professionals.Ultimate Stylist is proud to be sponsored by incredible beauty brands including AIIR Professional, a crystal-infused hair care brand that is both good for your hair and free of negative energy; Beachwaver, a groundbreaking company that is dedicated to empowering people through innovative and accessible hair tools; LoveSeen, a faux eyelash manufacturer that creates hyper-natural, everyday lashes that complement every eye shape, hair color, and skin tone; and Mad Hippie, a natural beauty brand that strives to make the safest, most effective products possible while working to limit their impact on the planet.The Ultimate Stylist Competition helps raise awareness for Born This Way Foundation, a charity created by superstar Lady Gaga in 2012 to help create a kinder, braver world. Their programs offer a variety of resources—everything from connecting youth to mental health services, working with youth to help eliminate the stigma of mental illness, and providing in-person emotional wellness education to teens. Ultimate Stylist, LLC will donate a portion of the proceeds from the Competition to Born This Way Foundation to help further this great cause.Voting is officially underway, but there is still time to register if you are interested in this life-changing opportunity. Visit ultstylist.com