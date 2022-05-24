Beverly Hills Real Estate Financier Raises Over $1million for the Women and Children of Ukraine via Social Media

Real Estate Financier Jon Sodeif at office Real Estate Financier Jon Sodeif at Office

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the conflict in Ukraine continues to rage on, and with no end in sight, many people are looking to social media for ways to provide life-saving aid to those in need. Beverly Hills Real Estate financier Jon Sodeif is one of these special humanitarians leading the way.

Sodeif's Instagram @444mortgage is actively engaging support for Ukraine thru its impressive social media audience, helping to raise over 1 Million Dollars for non-profit charities such as @SavetheChildren and @CareOrg.

"Although I have never been to Ukraine, I feel a deep sense of responsibility to help by using my social media platforms, both personal and professional, to bring awareness to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. And most importantly, help raise funds for its most vulnerable victims, the women, children, and elderly. Being in an industry that provides housing options for families, the thought of this many people suddenly being without a home, food, or safety is heartbreaking," states Sodeif.

@444mortgage plans to continue to promote its fundraising efforts for Ukraine to its loyal followers of over 200K across all social media platforms.

About Jon Sodeif

With over 20 years of experience in the Real Estate industry, Jon Sodeif has worked as a successful agent, developer, and consultant on numerous projects. With Sodeif's expansive knowledge of the different Real Estate Market sectors, he can navigate any obstacles that may arise through the acquisition to the lending procedure.

"I have seen many people waiting on the sidelines for the perfect investment opportunity, and many different market trends come and go. However, my experience has been that buying Real Estate is not only the best, quickest, and safest way, but the only way to become wealthy if done correctly," says Sodeif.

Sodeif's professional credo assures that his past, present, and future clients always have the best financing possible. "I always want to leave my clients in a better financial state at the end of each transaction than when we started together," says Jon.

Jon Sodeif is originally from San Francisco and now resides in Beverly Hills, Ca. His first-hand knowledge of the multi-faceted landscape of California Real Estate makes him a true expert in his field. His passion for the business drives him to excellence as he makes his clients' Real Estate dreams become a Real Estate reality.

