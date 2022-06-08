Mailing List Website has organized extensive mailing lists for Keto diet consumers within the United States. & Canada
Self-improvement has always been seen as a big business throughout the world. This industry has different aspects, including dieting for health and fitness
Many consumer postal mailing lists are available if a business focuses its products or services on the general public. These provide coverage for a broad geographic and demographic range, ensuring a higher engagement, interest, and response due to greater relevancy. The databases are there for the right marketing strategy; whether B2B or the retail consumer, the details are always available.
The Start Of Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing was first imagined by a disabled veteran who would become the company’s founder. Once the responsibilities of military service had been completed, the next step was to move in a different direction. Instead of focusing on national defense, economic growth would be the focus, specifically by helping businesses to find the clients and customers essential to healthy expansion. The beginning was a humble start-up operation, but steady success resulted in growth. The company proudly boasts a staff with over 50 years of combined experience in the marketing industry.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing chose to work in the marketing industry, focusing on the direct mail sector. At the time, the traditional forms of marketing still dominated the industry, such as radio or print advertising. However, digital, still in its infancy, was already making the waves that indicated it would likely be a significant player faster than most had anticipated. However, the direct mail decision would prove fortunate, as it embedded crucial skill sets in data acquisition, management, and analytics. When it became clear that digital marketing was a platform ripe for use, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing already had the skills required to integrate and offer digital marketing services. This provided an early mover advantage that greatly benefited the company and the clients.
In the beginning, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing’s operating range was limited to its hometown in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, the company now provides national coverage to all state markets, including Alaska and Hawaii. Companies that want to enter the rest of the North American continent have access to databases with the range of the markets in Canada and Mexico. And for those businesses with international ambitions, databases are available that cross the Atlantic and provide details for needs in the European Union like France.
What Is The Keto Diet?
The basic principle behind any diet is taking advantage of the math of metabolism. The human body requires a certain number of calories to operate throughout the day. If a person eats more than the required calories, the excess, rather than being wasted, is converted over to fat to act as an emergency reserve for lean times. Of course, this isn’t an issue for anyone in the USA accustomed to first-world living standards, where food is plentiful. Still, the human body is designed to take advantage of any excess in anticipation of when times might get tricky.
Of course, the opposite is also true. When the human body doesn’t get enough calories from the daily intake of food, it resorts to any reserves of fat that may be available. If there are no fat reserves, it moves over to a tertiary source, muscle, and uses that as fuel instead. Dieting then plays on the idea that by reducing the daily caloric intake below the levels the body comfortably requires, fat gets burned up instead, resulting in weight loss.
The “Keto diet” is short for a ketogenic diet, which refers to a biological process known as “ketosis.” Under normal conditions, the human body’s fuel is calories, but calories come from many different food sources. The body’s first choice for calorie fuel is carbohydrates, commonly found in sugars and famous for snack foods like potato chips, candy, and even soda drinks. However, while carbohydrates are the priority fuel source, they are not the only ones; they are just the start that energy can be extracted from with the fastest speed and ease.
When the body cannot get enough energy from carbohydrates, it can resort to the reserves in fat, converting the energy stored there into ketones, which eventually become calories. This is a process known as “ketosis” and is the basis of the Keto diet. The basic principle is that by reducing the number of carbohydrates, the body has access to, ketosis eventually switches over as the auxiliary energy extraction method, burning up fat instead, which results in significant weight loss.
However, like most effective weight loss techniques, the Keto diet is not a quick fix or overnight process. It takes time for the body to transition to an aggressive ketosis stance. Once the reduction of carbohydrate-heavy foods has begun, it will still take 3-4 days of consumption of under 50 g of carbohydrates before ketosis takes hold and aggressively resorts to burning fat.
The Keto Culture
Keto diet consumers show the characteristics of people with a focus on health and fitness, putting them in a specific, actionable demographic for marketing purposes. People interested in following the Keto diet, especially those who can commit to this method for the long term, are open to various products and services that overlap with the Keto consumer lifestyle. Among the most viable products and services for marketing include:
Food & Beverages
This is especially important for the Keto consumer and one of the most effortlessly and readily applicable products. The specific requirements of a ketogenic diet mean forgoing the usual mainstays like fatty or sugary snacks and even high carbohydrate dishes such as bread, certain fruits, and even starchy vegetables like potatoes and corn.
For vendors of raw goods, leafy green vegetables and other foods will be in high demand from Keto diet consumers. For businesses able to offer meal kits, specializing in Keto consumer meal kits that conform to their dietary requirements is another way to engage in a high volume of repeat business. The specific provisions of this diet mean any food or beverage that can quickly meet those needs will prove convenient and appealing to this demographic.
Meal Plans & Recipes
As a complement to the interest in specific foods and beverages that meet dietary requirements, meal plans and recipes closely align. It’s unwise for anyone interested in a healthy diet to rely entirely on processed, store-bought foods and meals. People serious about maintaining a healthy diet will eventually turn to prepare their meals, requiring recipes.
Recipes and meal plans can be a crucial part of a diet because they provide both variety and feasibility. While it’s technically possible to follow a diet by eating only one thing that meets all the requirements, the monotony is likely to cause people to stray from their plan to pursue some variety. Being able to market meal plans and recipes gives people more options in their diet and coordinates well with purchasing specific foods and beverages. The marketing and sales synergy here is dynamic.
Exercise
One of the best ways to ensure that a diet sticks is to supplement it with exercise. Exercise, after all, uses up more calories than usual, thus ensuring that, at minimum, no food intake is converted to fat and, at maximum, existing fat reserves are burned up, thus leading to more significant weight loss.
Exercise products are another tangential area that often appeals to Keto diet consumers as it augments their efforts. Different exercise products can be offered depending on age or exercise requirements. Exercise products can cover a range of specific fitness needs, from low-impact exercise machines such as ellipticals to tools for building up muscle strength such as weights for lifting.
Exercise services, however, can also fill this need. Gym memberships and more specific courses, such as yoga, can provide access to exercise equipment and facilities when actual ownership of exercise equipment or the desired exercise routines aren’t feasible in a home due to space or budget constraints. Exercise courses and gym memberships provide a cost-efficient alternative to outright purchasing equipment.
Vitamins & Supplements
The interest in health also creates a specific interest in Keto diet consumers for vitamins or other health supplements. This may be because the new dietary restrictions lead to reduced access to much-needed vitamins in other foods, such as vitamin D, or calcium, meaning that vitamins are required to compensate for this reduction and maintain the recommended daily intake of these nutrients.
On the other hand, the higher interest in health may also create an interest in supplements that can enhance or augment health requirements instead of just satisfying recommended daily intake. Omega 3 fatty acids can improve heart health, while probiotics can improve digestion, immunity, and skin quality.
Health Software
One of the best ways to stay healthy is to have some help maintaining a diet or other regimen. Apps installed on mobile devices like phones and tablets can fill this role. For people who want to schedule or organize diets, keep track of exercise, or other healthy lifestyle elements, software organizers can be essential for staying on track.
There is a significant market for lifestyle and administrative software that can help monitor and keep track of health-related activities so that people don’t have to. Anything that can help optimize organizing and sticking with schedules will always be in demand for people that want an extra little push.
The Keto Market Is Growing
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has Keto diet consumer lists for geographic requirements. National level campaigns are public, but these can also be scoped down to a specific region, such as only Keto diet consumers in the New England area, or even a particular state, town, city, or a neighborhood in a city, such as wanting to market only to Keto diet consumers in the borough of Queens in New York City.
Demographic requirements can also be addressed. That specificity is available if a marketing campaign is better targeted at a particular ethnicity, such as only Asian American Keto diet consumers. Similarly, a specific faith can be provided, like something with a solid appeal to Christian Keto diet consumers. Even categorizing by income, targeting only high net-worth Keto diet consumers can be accommodated if needed.
Depending on the requirements, a wide range of different data points can be used for contact details. Mailing addresses are a standard provision, but email addresses can also be used for digital marketing efforts. For those that want vocal interactions in telemarketing, telephone numbers can be provided. Cellular phone numbers are available to pursue this strategy even for more unorthodox approaches, such as a Text/SMS-based marketing campaign.
Some businesses may be interested in hands-on direct mail campaign management but hesitate to take the reins due to a lack of experience. A turnkey direct mail solution is available for this. This is a step-by-step experience, guiding clients through each stage from planning to design, manufacturing and printing, and finally, distribution using the desired databases. All the services under one roof eliminate the usual need to source and vet vendors for each process stage individually.
If you’re interested in Keto diet consumer lists, contact Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing. You support an American company owned and operated by a disabled veteran when you work with us.
