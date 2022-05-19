Submit Release
News Search

There were 910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,482 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Announces Ongoing Coordinated Response To Wildfires Across West, Central Texas

May 19, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced ongoing coordinated response to wildfires burning across West and Central Texas. Multiple wildfires continue to burn across Texas, including the Mesquite Heat Fire in Taylor County, which has caused local officials to initiate evacuation orders for residents. 

"A fast and coordinated response is critical in slowing the spread of wildfires, and I thank the brave first responders who are working tirelessly to protect their local communities in West and Central Texas," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas continues to work closely with local officials to provide necessary resources to protect Texans. As we continue to monitor the weather, Texans are encouraged to heed the guidance of their local officials to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

As of Thursday afternoon, the Coconut Fire in Wilbarger County is estimated at 25,000 acres and 20 percent contained, and the Mesquite Heat Fire in Taylor County is estimated at 9,613 acres and 5 percent containment. Information about those local evacuations is available through the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

The State of Texas has more than 500 personnel as well as dozens of aerial and ground assets activated to support local officials’ wildfire response efforts, including approximately 250 firefighters from the Texas A&M Forest Service. Approximately 180 personnel and 45 engines are activated through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, as well as more than 190 personnel from out of state. Additional state agencies involved in the wildfire response include the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Military Department, and Texas Emergency Medical Task Force.

The Texas A&M Forest Service Predictive Services Department notes the potential for large wildfires exists in the Texas Hill Country and Rolling Plain through Friday, in areas that include Childress, Vernon, Abilene, Brownwood, Lampasas, San Angelo, Ozona, and Fredericksburg.

Triple-digit temperatures, combined with extremely dry vegetation and high winds, will increase the risk of fire activity in significant portions of the state through the weekend.

On Wednesday, the Texas A&M Forest Service raised the State Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 5 (PL 5) due to a significant increase in fire activity across the state, potential for large fires that are resistant to control, as well as the increased commitment of state and local resources to fires.

Texans can visit tfsweb.tamu.edu/CurrentSituation and tdem.texas.gov/disasters/2022-spring-wildfires to access the latest fire resources and safety tips.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Announces Ongoing Coordinated Response To Wildfires Across West, Central Texas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.