OneClick Code Parters with HailTrace to Report Weather Data for Every Roof
OneClick Code, the first-ever company to automate building code data, integrated with HailTrace, the leading weather forensics company.
By creating improved access to building codes – and now weather history data – we’re empowering roofing professionals to create accurate and defensible estimates.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneClick Code, the first-ever company to automate building code data for the roofing industry, launched a cross-platform integration with HailTrace, the leading weather forensics company.
The integration pairs two significant factors that impact every roofing estimate: weather and building codes. For the first time, roofing contractors and insurance adjusters finally have the tools to access actionable data and write defensible estimates to win more jobs.
OneClick Code is the only platform for data automation of jurisdictional authority for building codes, permit fees, taxes, and manufacturer specifications required for any address nationwide. With the new integration, Inside the OneClick Code app, users can quickly gain insight into the size of hail and speed of wind from the past three years, and all the supporting weather reports they need to send in with their roofing estimate.
“Understanding when weather damages roofs is one of the most important things in this industry,” said Garrett Kurtt, CEO and Founder of OneClick Code. “By creating improved access to building codes – and now weather history data – we’re empowering roofing professionals to create accurate and defensible estimates.”
The integration works both ways. On the HailTrace app, users will soon be able to access building codes while looking at more in-depth weather and location information. HailTrace is a leading weather forensics technology company with a dedicated team of meteorologists who analyze and build a nationwide database of hail, wind, and tornado maps. Users use that actionable data to nurture existing customers, create new leads, and track potential prospects.
“We’re thrilled about sharing hail and wind data to OneClick users. We’re looking forward to this next phase of the integration - soon, we will have valuable building code data right in the HailTrace app,” said Derik Kline, CEO of HailTrace. “Working together to share valuable data across both apps creates more robust platforms for our users while also benefiting the industry overall.”
OneClick Code’s building code data will be available on the HailTrace app starting on July 18, 2022, with the launch of their latest software update. Stay tuned for more details!
Test out the weather reports for yourself. Start your free 14-day free trial today at https://www.oneclickcode.com.
About OneClick Data Inc.
OneClick Data Inc. is a trusted data partner dedicated to streamlining the code-sourcing process for all parties in the roofing industry while increasing efficiency and transparency for all stakeholders in construction and restoration. They have the only platform, OneClick Code, to have blazed the trail for data automation of jurisdictional authority for building codes, permit fees, taxes, and manufacturer specifications required for any address nationwide. OneClick Code has been serving customers in the contracting, insurance, and claim adjusting fields by providing instant access to trusted roofing codes with the click of a button. Offering unique reports that can be easily shared between all stakeholders in the roofing claims industry, OneClick Code adds value to all parties and empowers customers to save time and money on every claim. Welcome to restoration intelligence, automated. To learn more, visit www.oneclickcode.com
About HailTrace
HailTrace is a technology company that excels in weather forensics. They have a team of 8 meteorologists that analyze and build a database of hail maps, wind maps, and tornado maps across all of the United States, Canada, and Australia in real-time! Actionable data is then generated to nurture existing customers, build new leads, and track potential prospects. HailTrace's mission is to partner with restoration companies by providing industry-leading ideas, marketing strategies, and weather-related data. Assisting them in accomplishing maximum growth while delivering a client-first mentality and a world-class experience! To learn more, visit https://hailtrace.com/.
