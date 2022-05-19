Submit Release
Attorney General Moody and Federal Communications Commission Announce New Robocall Investigation Partnership

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Federal Communications Commission today officially teamed up in the fight against robocalls. A new Memorandum of Understanding between state and federal robocall investigators establishes critical information sharing and cooperation structures to allow both agencies to better investigate illegal caller ID spoofing and robocall scams nationwide. The MOU will allow the Florida Attorney General’s investigators to access information that may have been previously unobtainable and will assist with ongoing efforts to protect Floridians from scams involving illegal robocalls.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “By combining efforts and utilizing FCC resources, we are bolstering our fight to stop scams involving illegal robocalls. This new state-federal partnership will allow our office to more quickly obtain information to expedite and strengthen investigations—while eliminating any duplicative efforts. We share a common goal with the FCC to protect consumers from robocall scams. This new partnership will help us both advance this important mission.”

Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said, “The FCC and state leaders share a common enemy: robocall scammers targeting consumers and businesses around the country. My team’s commitment to protecting consumers fits hand-in-glove with state Attorney’s General ongoing efforts to combat these scams. We share a goal—to protect consumers—and, with agreements like this, we can also share the tools needed to achieve it. I thank state leaders for their cooperation and their dedication to enforcing strong consumer protection laws.”

During investigations, both the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau and state investigators collect and analyze records, talk to witnesses, interview targets, examine consumer complaints and take other critical steps to build a case against possible bad actors. This partnership will provide critical resources for investigations preventing duplicative efforts in protecting consumers and businesses nationwide.

The FCC offers partnering states not only the expertise of its enforcement staff, but also important resources for state investigations. For example, the MOUs may facilitate relationships with other federal agencies and robocall-blocking companies, and provide support for critical investigative tools, including subpoenas and confidential response letters from suspected robocallers.

