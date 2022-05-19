Province announces expanded eligibility for Free Heat Pump Program, New Free Hot Water Heater and Insulation Programs

CANADA, May 19 - The Government of Prince Edward Island has announced further initiatives to provide Islanders with long term solutions to their energy needs and address the cost of heating and cooling their homes.

The existing Free Heat Pump Program will expand eligibility to include income qualified Islanders with a household earning under $55,000 per year. Additional vendors for installs will be added to the program in order to expedite installs over the coming months. With the expansion of criteria and the onboarding of additional vendors it is anticipated that this program will reach 10,000 households, helping Islanders transition to a clean source of home heating.

A new Free Electric Hot Water Heater Program will begin June 1 and will provide Islanders with a household income under $55,000 per year with a new electric water heater. To be eligible, Islanders must have a hot water heater that currently uses oil or propane. Government projects that this program will assist 6,000 homes to move from oil or propane to electric hot water heaters across the province.

In addition, a new Free Insulation Program will begin June 1 and will provide Islanders with a household income less than $55,000 per year with assistance to insulate their homes, making them more energy efficient. This program is expected to assist 10,000 Island homes across the province.

“We understand that making important energy upgrades to your home is expensive and outside of the budget, now more than ever. We want to make these upgrades more accessible so Islanders can save money and in turn save energy.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

These programs are instrumental in assisting Prince Edward Island to becoming the first Net Zero province in Canada by 2040 and reduce the number of Island households that rely on fossil fuels.

Islanders can apply for the three programs online by filling out an application, or they can book an appointment with their local Access PEI where staff will assess income and help with the application process. Islanders can book an appointment by calling 1-833-734-1873.

