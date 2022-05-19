Province partners with local agriculture groups to offer support packages

CANADA, May 19 - The provincial government is partnering with several local groups in PEI’s agriculture sector to offer food support packages for Islanders.

In light of the increases in costs-of-living due to global events, the provincial government is collaborating with valued partners such as the PEI Potato Board, ADL, and Vesey’s Seeds to invest approximately $250,000 through the Island Producers Helping Islanders Initiative, and the Food Security at Home Initiative to support Islanders in sourcing local high quality food.

“The increase in consumer prices due to global issues have certainly impacted Islanders and farmers alike. We are proud to work with industry leaders to get high quality PEI agricultural products to Islanders, and I want to thank our valued partners and producers in the agriculture industry for their continued commitment to community wellbeing.” - Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson

The Island Producers Helping Islanders Initiative will work similar to the action taken in April 2020, by giving Islanders free packages of local potatoes and dairy products. The local food products will be available at the following locations from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm or while supplies last, and delivery will be possible for those who cannot access the location:

Saturday May 21

Brudenell River Resort Parking Lot

Stratford Town Hall Parking Lot

Summerside Credit Union Place Parking Lot

Saturday May 28

Westisle High School Parking Lot

PEI Government Complex (PAB) Parking Lot in Charlottetown

“ADL is proud to partner with the Government of Prince Edward Island to provide quality dairy products in support of the Island Producers Helping Islanders Initiative,” said ADL Corporate Secretary and Communications Lead Jamie MacPhail. “Over the past two years, especially, Islanders have demonstrated their commitment to supporting local and this initiative is a small token of our appreciation.”

"This winter, the PEI Potato Industry went through one of its most challenging seasons due to the border closure, and throughout this difficult time, the outpouring of public support on PEI was immeasurable,” said Chairman of the PEI Potato Board John Visser. “Our industry is so thankful to Islanders for that support, and are happy to give back with free 10lb bags of our most famous potatoes."

Additionally, the provincial government is partnering with Vesey’s Seeds to create the Food Security at Home Initiative that will offer 2,000 free home garden seed kits to encourage Islanders to grow their own food. The home garden seed kits will be available at Access PEI locations across the Island beginning on May 26.

“We are proud to be offering Islanders the opportunity and experience to grow their own food, which we know can bring joy to many and save costs during difficult times,” said Director of Sales and Marketing for Vesey’s Seeds Ltd. John Barrett. “We hope that Islanders experience the many benefits of growing their own food including spending time outdoors, the relaxation aspect and perhaps most importantly, the sense of achievement in knowing that safe and healthy crops can be grown at home.”

The Island Producers Helping Islanders and Food Security at Home initiatives are intended to help Islanders most affected by ongoing price increases caused by global events, however, both initiatives are open to everyone. Those who cannot access the site due to accessibility or means of transportation and need the products delivered are asked call 1-866-734-3276 to coordinate logistics, timing, and availability.

