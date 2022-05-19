CHRISTIAN ROCK SINGER AND WRITER SHARES THE INCREDIBLE STORY OF A MAN WHO NEVER QUIT DESPITE HIS PREDICAMENT
Richard Vernon offers an insightful look at life in his first book Introduction to LifestoriesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In life, and in every situation, giving up is always a choice. But not with the grace of God, which is what Richard "Ritchie'' Vernon's book, "Introduction to Lifestories Volume 1 Sheltered!," is all about.
Richard "Ritchie" Vernon is a Boston-based Christian rock singer and songwriter. He has two favorite pizza places in Boston, The Pizza Stop and New York Pizza. He once was homeless in Indiana, living in an abandoned house with holes on the roof and no electricity or a working bathroom. When he slept, he wore layers of clothes and jackets and wrapped himself with three thick blankets. And when he needed to go use the restroom he had to run a block to the convenience store.
But the author had places where he was kindly welcomed and dedicated people he could count on. He believes that these people were God’s way of saying that He was indeed watching over him.
In "Introduction to Lifestories Volume 1 Sheltered!" he talks about keeping his faith in God, especially in dire times, and the people that He sent to help him get through his predicament. He claims that he is a living proof of what a pastor once said to him, which was “Do everything that you know how to do, and then watch God do everything that you can’t do!”
The book is perfect for those who need to understand that there is a second chance at life and that there is a God that always guides and loves.
"Introduction to Lifestories Volume 1 Sheltered!" is available in Kindle and paperback on Amazon.com.
For those who wish to hear Richard "Ritchie" Vernon’s music, it is accessible on his website.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+ +1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other