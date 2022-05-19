SEATTLE — As a result of an investigation launched by Attorney General Bob Ferguson, McKinsey, a multinational consulting firm that worked with Purdue Pharma, will pay $13,465,833 to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office. Ferguson is directing the entire amount to be invested in treatment, prevention and other efforts to address the opioid epidemic in Washington.
