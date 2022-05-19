AHP and WRAP Offer Free Wellness Guides for Global Mental Health Action Day

WRAP: Five Key Concepts to Guide Your Path to Wellness Noah Shifman, AHP Chief Innovation Officer

With the theme of “Connection,” more than 1,600 organizations drive action to address the surge of loneliness and isolation resulting from the pandemic

WRAP is fully centered on the belief that we can all take action and find personal wellness tools that allow us to get well, stay well and recover after a crisis.” — Noah Shifman, AHP Chief Innovation Officer

SUDBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. (AHP), and Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) are partnering with MTV Entertainment Group for Mental Health Action Day on Thursday, May 19, 2022, and offering free WRAP wellness guides to the public.

New this year, WRAP: Five Key Concepts to Guide Your Path to Wellness helps readers refocus on the key concepts of WRAP, come up with some new ideas for their wellness toolbox and connect with others by sharing and discussing ways the WRAP key concepts can empower them on their wellness journey. Also offered is the Wellness Guide to Overcoming Isolation During COVID-19: Being Connected, Staying Connected, and Choosing Connection.

Both guides are available at no cost in the WRAP bookstore at https://www.wellnessrecoveryactionplan.com/bookstore/.

Individuals can download and fill out these two guides, using them as a tool to think about what empowers their wellness and make action plans for when they are struggling with their mental health and emotional well-being.

AHP and WRAP join with more than 1,600 other leading companies, brands, nonprofits and cultural leaders globally to encourage people to continue seeking ways to cope with loneliness and support their emotional well-being when struggling with isolation.

“We are partnering with Mental Health Action Day for the second year in a row, because our company and the WRAP products have at their core the mission to help all individuals, including our most vulnerable populations, reach their fullest potential and optimal wellness,” explains AHP Chief Innovation Officer Noah Shifman. “WRAP is fully centered on the belief that we can all take action and find personal wellness tools that allow us to get well, stay well and recover after a crisis.”

AHP and WRAP encourage people to take their first steps toward mental health action — whether for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes. The two WRAP mental health products are free and can be shared with anyone.

For more than 35 years, AHP has worked passionately to improve health systems and business operations through research and evaluation, training and technical assistance and professional consulting to help organizations and individuals reach their full potential.