Flavia 5000 Breaks Down Her Advice on How to Stop Hating Men in New Video Series

Flavia 5000

Outlandish Sketch Comedian Offers Sage Advice for the Modern Woman

“How to Stop Hating Men”, is an irreverent and hilarious sketch comedy series imagined by actor and writer/editor Flavia Natalia, aka Flavia_5000 - that’s now available on YouTube!”
— Flavia_5000
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many fed up women, it seems like a task too hard to complete, a journey impossible to take, a feat too great for any human - but Aunt Gigi and Medusa are still trying to teach the women of the world “How to Stop Hating Men”, in an irreverent and hilarious sketch comedy series imagined by actor and writer/editor Flavia Natalia, aka Flavia_5000 - that’s now available on YouTube!

WATCH: EPISODE 1, PART 1 | EPISODE 1, PART 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EP8XHbVxGSo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LASFIyEGoc

WATCH: EPISODE 2, PART 1 | EPISODE 1, PART 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKxXfRX_-6M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pfsuf5nuXdU

Flavia, writes, films, and edits her shorts and plays multiple characters using different wigs. When asked what drew her to comedy and filmmaking, she answered "It gives her something to do". Visit her YouTube page for many other funny characters in compromising positions and memorable moments from one of sketch comedy’s budding flowers.

Flavia Natalia studied creative writing at Mercy College then went to Stella Adler Acting Academy where she was taught by the great Alice Winston, who told Flavia she would be a great actress - as soon as she stopped walking like that.

Growing tired of auditioning for McDonalds commercials, she decided to take a summer film editing workshop at NYU continuing education where she got certified in Avid and Final Cut Pro. After that she did absolutely nothing with any of that because her fiancé told her to be realistic and go get a job as a dental hygienist or something. She left that fiancé, 7 years later.

Now, Flavia has combined her writing, comedy skills with acting and editing and has been showcasing her short video skits on TikTok, Instagram and just launched her YouTube channel. Flavia lists her comedy influences as Bugs Bunny, Joan Rivers, and Flava Flav of Public Enemy.

FIND FLAVIA_5000:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@flavia_5000
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCILJggY2FgHFQwE40jtYI7Q
Twitter: https://twitter.com/flavia_5000
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/flavia_5000

How to Stop Hating Men

