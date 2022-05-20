Scottsdale PR Firm the spr agency Named Top 10 Agency in Ranking Arizona: The Best of Arizona Business 2022

Al Stevens is the president and founder of Scottsdale-based public relations and social media firm the spr agency.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scottsdale-based public relations firm the spr agency has been named a top 10 agency in AZBigMedia’s annual Ranking Arizona business polling for the sixth straight year.

Highlighting the company’s core business categories, the spr agency was named a top 10 firm in the categories of public relations and social media in Ranking Arizona: The Best of Arizona Business 2022.

“To continue as one of Arizona’s top-ranked businesses is an honor for us,” said Al Stevens, founder of the spr agency. “Our aim is to always shine a spotlight on our clients and their stories. It’s what has made our agency a success. I think that commitment also makes these awards possible.”

The Scottsdale-based agency, which was named Ranking Arizona’s No. 1 Public Relations Agency in 2017 as well as No. 1 Best Workplace Culture: Advertising/Marketing Agency by Ranking Arizona in 2019, provides full-service business marketing, public relations, digital marketing and social media services to companies throughout the United States.

Previous clients for the agency have included national homebuilders, premier master-planned communities, electronics manufacturers, top-rated lawyers and healthcare companies.

Founded in 2008, the spr agency has garnered a reputation for creating and implementing successful digital marketing campaigns for some of today’s leading brands.

The spr agency is located in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, please call (480) 648-1770 or visit https://thespragency.com/.

