Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,599 in the last 365 days.

Scottsdale PR Firm the spr agency Named Top 10 Agency in Ranking Arizona: The Best of Arizona Business 2022

Al Stevens is the president and founder of Scottsdale-based public relations and social media firm the spr agency.

Al Stevens is the president and founder of Scottsdale-based public relations and social media firm the spr agency.

the spr agency was named a top 10 firm in the categories of public relations and social media in Ranking Arizona: The Best of Arizona Business 2022. 

Our aim is to always shine a spotlight on our clients and their stories. It’s what has made our agency a success. I think that commitment also makes these awards possible.”
— Al Stevens

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scottsdale-based public relations firm the spr agency has been named a top 10 agency in AZBigMedia’s annual Ranking Arizona business polling for the sixth straight year.

Highlighting the company’s core business categories, the spr agency was named a top 10 firm in the categories of public relations and social media in Ranking Arizona: The Best of Arizona Business 2022.

“To continue as one of Arizona’s top-ranked businesses is an honor for us,” said Al Stevens, founder of the spr agency. “Our aim is to always shine a spotlight on our clients and their stories. It’s what has made our agency a success. I think that commitment also makes these awards possible.”

The Scottsdale-based agency, which was named Ranking Arizona’s No. 1 Public Relations Agency in 2017 as well as No. 1 Best Workplace Culture: Advertising/Marketing Agency by Ranking Arizona in 2019, provides full-service business marketing, public relations, digital marketing and social media services to companies throughout the United States.

Previous clients for the agency have included national homebuilders, premier master-planned communities, electronics manufacturers, top-rated lawyers and healthcare companies.

Founded in 2008, the spr agency has garnered a reputation for creating and implementing successful digital marketing campaigns for some of today’s leading brands.

The spr agency is located in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, please call (480) 648-1770 or visit https://thespragency.com/.

Al Stevens
the spr agency
+1 4806481770
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Scottsdale PR Firm the spr agency Named Top 10 Agency in Ranking Arizona: The Best of Arizona Business 2022

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.