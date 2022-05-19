Submit Release
Intelligent Waves' GRAYPATH, Wins Best Communication Technology Innovation Award at 2022 Mid-Atlantic Innovation Program

Intelligent Waves’ GRAYPATH, Ultra-Secure VPN, Wins Best Communication Technology Innovation Award at 2022 Mid-Atlantic Innovation Program

IW’s GRAYPATH is the next generation of cyber security expeditionary communications for special operations of the U.S. military.”
— Intelligent Waves LLC
RESTON, VA, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading IT integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, is proud to announce that GRAYPATH, its flagship next-generation cybersecurity VPN solution for ultra-secure communications, was named a winner of the Best Communication Technology Innovation Award in the NOVA Chamber’s 2022 Mid-Atlantic Innovation Awards program.

On Thursday, May 12th, the award was announced at the Mid-Atlantic Innovation Celebration in Tysons Corner, Virginia, and accepted by Intelligent Waves’ CEO, Tony Crescenzo. The Innovation Awards regionally celebrate great minds and business creativity. Innovators can be anything from cutting-edge products that solve business needs to improving employee morale. As a 2022 Award Winner, Intelligent Waves is honored to be included among the elite winners recognized for excellence in innovation.

This year, Intelligent Waves has successfully launched several innovative and disruptive cybersecurity solutions that serve the Defense and IC Community, including GRAYPATH, a next-generation VPN for ultra-secure communications. IW’s GRAYPATH is the next generation of cyber security expeditionary communications. It is a painless, asymmetric solution that ensures robust, reliable, secure, and non-attributable global communication for special operations of the U.S. military. Through its patented IP Spread Spectrum technology, GP leverages the cloud to randomize and distribute message packets through the simultaneous use of multiple transport paths and encrypted channels. GP algorithms optimize throughput by continuously sensing and adjusting the message flow according to channel availability and bandwidth capacity creating a smoother connection even for HD video transmissions. As a result, GP dramatically lowers the risk of detection and interception and is nearly impervious to disruption.

About Intelligent Waves
Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network engineering, software development, and platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

About Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce
Originally founded in 1925 as a Fairfax county-focused business advocacy organization, the Northern Virginia Chamber has grown into the region's largest Chamber of Commerce, drawing members and impacting policy across the Greater Washington D.C. Metropolitan Region.

Gal S Borenstein
Borenstein Group
+1 703-385-8178
gal@borensteingroup.com



