Khushi Gandhi Awarded Aspire2STEAM Scholarship
Aspiring women’s health physician makes an impact in her local community while advancing medical research
I will apply my knowledge to support people physically and emotionally, especially advocating for female health and aiding the underprivileged”DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are not only thrilled to award Khushi Gandhi a scholarship, we are thankful she is on the planet!” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, CEO at Aspire2STEAM.org. “Her aptitude for learning and excelling in science and business is extraordinary and we want to support her on her journey and encourage others to do the same.”
— Khushi Gandhi
Currently, Khushi has recently finished up her freshman year at Northeastern University where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and a minor in Business Administration on the pre-med track. Within this highly selective and nationally accredited major, Khushi is able to learn more about two of her main passions in life—chemistry and biology. Her desire to help others, especially women, first started to grow in high school as she was able to be a part of programs such as the Academy of Medical Arts and as a volunteer with the March for Dimes. It was through her role as a March of Dimes Youth Leader at her local Boys and Girls Club, that she interacted with young children and aided them with their cognitive development. Concurrently, she helped raise money for the moms of these children to receive healthcare.
Khushi quickly realized she wanted to bring more awareness to female infertility and after seeing the obstacles women face every day (regarding overall health and family wellbeing) it solidified her interest in becoming a physician, specializing in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Khushi said, “As an OBGYN, I know I will be a female advocate and bring care to the less fortunate and those struggling financially or socially.”
Khushi not only loves medicine but also enjoys connecting with her business side. She utilizes and grows this natural business awareness through her role as a shadow/intern with the Health Administration of Pennsylvania Emergency Management Team. One responsibility she has is to analyze research and news articles, presenting highlights at weekly board meetings to nearby hospitals with the hope that safety protocols and emergency preparedness can be improved. “These activities allow me to maximize my impact and apply my dedication to medicine in an interdisciplinary fashion,” said Khushi.
When Khushi started school at Northeastern she hit the ground running and immersed herself in research and further healthcare volunteering opportunities. She was the only first-year Undergraduate Researcher accepted to work with PhD candidates in the Ondrechen Lab. In this lab, Khushi helps conduct research in conjunction with Massachusetts General Hospital on new drug discoveries that would help treat neurodevelopment disorders, introduce new molecules for PET imaging and integrate chemistry computational software to coincide with the Sars-COV2 virus. Taking her interest in research a step further, she has been able to become a member of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and is currently working on a literature review that involves the use of stem cells on endometrial fibrosis with the hope to treat ovarian dysfunction and female infertility.
Additionally, Khushi has received many notable awards and certifications. She is a Certified Nursing Assistant in the state of New Jersey, National Emergency Medical Technician (in both New Jersey and Massachusetts), Stop the Bleed instructor and is First Aid certified. At the end of her senior year of high school, she was the sole recipient of St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation Award for exemplifying their mission through her actions and embodied commitment to “sustaining and improving individual and community health, with a special concern for those who are poor, vulnerable, and underserved”. More recently, Khushi has become an outreach volunteer for the American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative and is a new research assistant for lung cancer at both Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Regarding her post college pursuits, Khushi plans to attend medical school at her dream institution, Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center. She explains “New York City has endless opportunities that will provide me with a social experience within a melting pot of cultures and diversity, while being a part of such a densely populate city and new medical experiences.” Khushi feels that in this environment she will be able to excel not only in the rigorous coursework that medical school requires but also in her ability to apply her previous knowledge to advocate for the health of females and the underprivileged.
Khushi also aspires to expand her research and clinical experience so that she can be part of the movement of using stem cells and ovarian dysfunction to implement new treatment options for endometrial fibrosis, ovarian cancer, and polycystic ovarian syndrome. Khushi explains how she understands that these years of her life may be rigorous in terms of her education, but she is excited to gain a comprehensive understanding of medicine using her previous certifications and experiences to better her local community and support women both physically and emotionally.
ABOUT…
Aspire2STEAM.org is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which has earned Guidestar’s Gold Seal for integrity, transparency, and accountability. We provide scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working hard—aspiring—to achieve “STEAM” careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math…and they could really use a hand up over the incredible barriers of student debt and rising education costs, and the real, ever-present opportunity barriers that keep them out of most male-dominated industries.
Scholarship Applications and Donations Accepted Year-Round!
Cheryl O'Donoghue
Aspire2STEAM
+1 630-253-8861
Cheryl@Aspire2STEAM.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Khushi Gandhi