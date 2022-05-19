Party inspections enhanced to avert violations

VIETNAM, May 19 -

Last month, a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, chaired by its Chairman Trần Cẩm Tú, was held. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Inspection and supervision are a crucial part of Party building, a leadership function and task of the entire Party, which have been stepped up in recent times.

The work has brought marked results, contributing to detecting and handling violations.

One of the key tasks set for 2022 is to conduct inspections when there are signs of violations to deal with wrongdoings by Party organisations and members, preventing the negative phenomena from spilling over from afar, as prescribed in the Party Central Committee’s Regulation No. 22-QĐ/TW dated July 28, 2021, on Party inspection, supervision and discipline.

Serious violations should be handled strictly and on time as a deterrence for others, thus raising the prestige of the Party and State agencies, spurring socio-economic development, and building a pure and strong Party.

In 2021, the first year of the 13th tenure, all-level inspection commissions looked into signs of violations at 3,005 Party organisations and 8,982 members.

A total of 1,757 organisations and 6,695 members were found to have committed wrongdoings, of whom 194 collectives and 3,465 individuals were disciplined.

The commissions also proposed the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat impose disciplinary measures against six Party organisations and 20 members and asked Party organisations at lower levels to enforce disciplinary measures on many organisations and members.

In the first quarter of this year, the commissions fulfilled their tasks in accordance with regulations in the Party’s Statutes and those assigned by Party committees, focusing on inspections of possible violations. The work has been prompt, serious and determined.

Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission Trần Cẩm Tú said inspection commissions in localities and units looked closely at possible violations among 297 Party organisations and 921 members.

Currently, 20 teams from the Inspection Commission, up nearly three times year-on-year, are performing the task. He added that they have also asked Party committees and inspection commissions in all the 63 cities and provinces to engage in such efforts.

According to the official, the inspections target violations of Party regulations and the State’s laws on the management and use of finance, public assets, land and natural resources, research and investment projects, the procurement of medical equipment during the pandemic, and the stock market.

All-level Party committees implemented disciplines against 32 Party organisations and 1,953 members. Meanwhile, the Secretariat handed down disciplinary measures on three Party organisations and nine members. All-level inspection commissions disciplined 26 organisations and 1,017 members.

The Inspection Commission imposed disciplines on five organisations and 21 members and gave timely conclusions on many cases of public concern, helping to tackle the root causes of violations.

At a recent meeting on the fight against corruption held by the Standing Board of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, who is also head of the committee, stressed that lessons drawn from the work match the reality, theory and guidelines.

It is necessary to stay a step ahead in Party inspections, he said, adding that the inspection commissions can conduct their work anytime they detect possible violations.

The Party leader noted that Party discipline comes first, followed by administrative and criminal punishments, which should be duplicated.

Speaking at another meeting, Tú emphasised that Party inspection, supervision and discipline needed to be enhanced, saying inspection must be conducted as soon as signs of violations were detected, with a focus on the spheres from which corruption and other negative phenomena can easily start.

The task has also been included in the Politburo’s newly-issued Conclusion No. 34-KL/TW on the Party inspection and supervision strategy by 2030, under which the Politburo asked for inspections of phenomena of degradation in political thought, morality and lifestyle, as well as public concerns.

Violations by Party organisations and members must be handled strictly, promptly and comprehensively, it said. — VNS