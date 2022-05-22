Business Visionary Alexis Evans Kicks off a Sizzling Summer with 6th Annual Boss Talk Expo — Summer Trade Show

Boss Talk Expo 2022 Boss Talk Expo 2022 by Alexis Evans Boss Talk Expo Summer Tradeshow

BROWARD COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 18, 2022, throngs of forward-thinking enthusiasts are gathering for the 6th Annual Boss Talk Expo — Summer Trade Show at the Broward Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, FL 33316 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This sensational event promises to be a fun-filled experience and includes special guests, inspiring influencers, and celebrity speakers. Well-known game changing entrepreneur, Alexis Evans, is the curator of the festivities. Ms. Evans has forged her way as a business forensic, certified government contractor, certified NACM (Business Credit), PR consultant, speaker, author, creative visionary and global business tactician.

According to Alexis, “The main purpose is networking — making connections that lead to results, while tapping into industries. As well GLO’n UP in your life, business, health putting YOU first and not looking over any more opportunities.” Alexis looks to empower people by affording them the opportunity to meet a diverse audience and glean from other business avenues. Patrons will leave with a fresh mindset and a plethora of resources to propel them to the next level.

Alexis is well connected, and with her extensive background, has helped over 10,500 up-and-coming entrepreneurs. Ms. Evans provides workshops, digital products, consultations, annual expo-events, private, and group coaching. These tools assist in developing a profitable business foundation for stakeholders.

Children are welcomed also at the 6th Annual Boss Talk Expo — Summer Trade Show. This will give them, at an early age, exposure on how to make money online. Children can even walk away with cash prizes. Food is provided and there will be live entertainment all day long. Vendor tables and vendor booths are available.

For more information on how you can attend or be a volunteer for the 6th Annual Boss Talk Expo — Summer Trade Show, please go to Website: www.bosstalkexpo.com or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/6th-annual-boss-talk-expo-tickets-283731306977

