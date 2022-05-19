NDDoH rolls out new Alzheimer’s and Dementia Data Dashboard

Thursday the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) announced the release of the North Dakota Alzheimer’s and Dementia Data Dashboard, a new web-based dashboard created in support of the 2022 North Dakota Alzheimer’s and Dementia State Plan.

“In developing the State Plan over the last year, we identified the need to create an inclusive community and health system that understands, respects, and supports persons who are at-risk of or diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, and their caregivers,” said Melissa Kainz, DNP, RN, MSN, NDDoH Community Clinical Coordinator.

“A strong theme that emerged was a need for awareness and education throughout the state related to Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias. Data for North Dakota-specific Alzheimer’s and dementia information was not readily accessible to the public.”

The North Dakota Alzheimer’s and Dementia Data Dashboard can be viewed online at https://health.nd.gov/alzheimers-dementia.

North Dakota reports the fourth highest mortality rate for Alzheimer’s disease in the United States (U.S.) at 52.9 per 100,000 North Dakota residents. The rate for the U.S. is 37 per 100,000 residents.

“This dashboard is the first step in promoting awareness and education to a condition that is consistently within the top five causes of death each year in North Dakota,” said Tracy Miller, PhD, MPH, North Dakota State Epidemiologist. “Collaborations and partnerships will continue to drive forward the work to address needs that have been identified within the State Plan.”

The North Dakota Alzheimer’s and Dementia State Plan was developed in 2021 as a partnership between the NDDoH Division of Health Promotion and the University of North Dakota Center for Rural Health and was finalized in early 2022.