LaserForm & Machine, Inc. expanding operations in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – LaserForm & Machine, Inc. (LaserForm & Machine), a metal fabrication and machine shop, today announced plans to expand operations in Richland County. The company is investing $5 million and creating 51 new jobs.

LaserForm & Machine produces low- and high-volume quantities to meet customers’ needs. The company’s services include laser cutting, forming, turret punching, welding, machining and powder coating.

Located at 10010 Farrow Road in Columbia, LaserForm & Machine is adding 20,000 square feet at its manufacturing facility to expand production capabilities.

The expansion is expected to be complete by March 2023. Individuals interested in joining the LaserForm & Machine team should visit the company’s contact page.

QUOTES

“We are excited to partner with Richland County in expanding our Columbia operations. LaserForm & Machine’s expansion represents a significant investment in our associates and manufacturing capabilities which will allow us to not only continue to meet current market demand but position us to aggressively pursue future opportunities. It is reassuring to know our operations are in a county that comes alongside its resident business partners to support growth in the county and this state.” - Laserform & Machine, Inc. Plant Manager Chris M. Cromer

“Today’s announcement by LaserForm & Machine is another big win for Richland County and our entire state. We congratulate this company on their growth and look forward to supporting them as they continue to expand.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited to see LaserForm & Machine grow in Richland County. When an existing industry expands within our borders, it exemplifies the message that South Carolina is an ideal location for companies to find success. Congratulations to LaserForm & Machine’s $5 million additional investment and 51 new jobs.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“LaserForm & Machine has called Richland County home for nearly 30 years, and it's exciting to see the company continue to thrive and grow. Council is happy to see one of our community's longtime employers continue to create additional well-paying jobs.” -Richland County Council Chairman Overture Walker