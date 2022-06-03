Three-Building Residential & Commercial Complex in Piedmont, Italy to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Castello di Solonghello, Monferrato, Piedmont, Italy Villa complex: castle, residence, & previous jewelry factory Incredible opportunities for business and personal use Expansive outdoor terraces for taking in the views Elevated vantage in the Monferrato hills

In cooperation with Ilaria Demartini of Italy Sotheby's International Realty, Castello di Solonghello will auction in June via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

Castello di Solonghello is truly a prime opportunity for anyone wishing to invest in a perfectly positioned live-work compound, as this property boasts endless potential.” — Ilaria Demartini, Listing Agent at Italy Sotheby's International Realty

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An incredible opportunity for business & personal use awaits at Castello di Solonghello, where a newly-roofed castle, private villa, & former luxury brand jewelry factory lie perched on the Monferrato hills. The three-building complex on nearly eight hectares will auction in June via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with top listing agent Ilaria Demartini of Italy Sotheby's International Realty. Currently listed for €3.4 million, with a pre-sale estimate of €1 million–€2 million, the property will sell to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 16–21 June, via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“Castello di Solonghello is truly a prime opportunity for anyone wishing to invest in a perfectly positioned live-work compound, as this property boasts endless potential" shared Ilaria Demartini, Listing Agent at Italy Sotheby's International Realty. "We are glad to collaborate with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions and leverage their global database and exposure, in tandem with our local expertise. The opportunity to purchase at auction ultimately allows buyers to name their own price, and we look forward to an active auction to come.”

Live above the Monferrato hills, with sweeping 360-degree views of the spectacular Piedmont landscape. At the top of this Italian villa compound is a castle, originally from the 12th century and updated in the 18th as a country house. Old-world frescoes and flourishes brought to life by the renowned area architecture firm of Gritella & Associates accompany a blank canvas of possibilities for future commercial or personal use. A former luxury brand jewelry factory and headquarters occupy a slice of the nearly eight-hectare property. A stunning, contemporary structure, the factory and headquarters were also designed with entertainment in mind. Host a crowd in grand style from an enormous roof terrace overlooking majestic rolling scenery and ancient hilltop towns, not to mention parking for over 80 guests. Dream of the future aspirations for this incredible property, and relax into the effortless Italian way of life in the fully-renovated residential farmhouse.

Celebrated worldwide for its wine-making, Medieval hill towns, and black and white truffles, the Piedmont region is an ideal spot to live la dolce vita. The gorgeous landscape, dominated by rolling farms and vineyards between Turin, Milan, and the Mediterranean Sea, received a UNESCO designation in 2014. 16th-century wine caves, regional gastronomic specialties, and world-famous festivals of every flavor await from April through October. The property is convenient for taking in both regional delights and swoon-worthy day trips further afield, only 122 kilometers (75 miles) from Milan. Head to Modena for Michelin-starred food, Lakes Como and Maggiore for alpine views, explore Genoa on the Mediterranean Sea, or Nice to taste the French Riviera.

Castello di Solonghello is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.

About Italy Sotheby's International Realty

Italy Sotheby's International Realty is considered one of the most important luxury real estate businesses. Born in 1976, the brand stands out for its professional service that has characterized Sotheby’s Auction House for more than two centuries. Italy Sotheby's International Realty has 10 offices in Milan, Rome, Como, Florence, Lucca, Turin, Lake Maggiore, Porto Cervo, Sicily and Verona, and 2 showrooms in Rome and Milan and counts 130 brokers in Italy. The brand is part of the Sotheby’s International Realty network with 25,000 agents in over 1000 offices in 79 countries around the world - offering Residential, Investments and Advisory Services, Retreats and High Street Retail services.

RESIDENTIAL

The Residential department promotes for sale and for rent exclusive properties in the most important Italian cities, from Rome to Milan, Turin, Florence and Naples. But also, in touristic areas such as Capri, Portofino, the lakes of Garda, Como and Maggiore, the Emerald Coast, Tuscany and Sicily.

HIGH STREET RETAIL

The High Street Retail department assists leading luxury brands in their search for boutiques and showrooms in Italy's most exclusive streets such as Via Monte Napoleone in Milan and Via dei Condotti in Rome.

INVESTMENTS AND ADVISORY SERVICES

The IAS department assists institutional and non-institutional investors in the search for assets for accommodation, healthcare, office, commercial, logistics and for development, redevelopment and conversion operations.

RETREATS

The Retreats department promotes the most exclusive properties in Italy for short-term rental. Locations such as Capri, Portofino, Tuscany and the Costa Smeralda are part of the Retreats portfolio.