Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,395 in the last 365 days.

VT Department of Labor seeking grant applications for 2022 Vermont Internship Program

 

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Labor (VDOL) announced it is now accepting applications for the 2022 Vermont Internship Program. Funded by VDOL, the program will award $400,000 to eligible organizations.

VDOL’s Vermont Internship Program promotes internships by providing grants to organizations that support or connect Vermont employers with student-interns from regional career technical education centers or postsecondary educational institutions. Organizations may receive up to $50,000 in grant funds to build or administer a new or existing internship program or to provide interns with need-based stipends during the internship.

Eligible organizations may submit completed applications through the Department of Labor website, at https://labor.vermont.gov/workforce-development/vt-internship-program-grant-apply. Applications must be received by the deadline of 4:00pm on Friday, June 9.

Questions related to the grant program or application may be submitted to labor.grants@vermont.gov by May 31, 2022. Submitted questions will be answered during a webinar on June 2 from 3:30pm - 4:30pm. A recording of the webinar, frequently asked questions, and other resources will also be made available at https://labor.vermont.gov/workforce-development/vermont-internship-program.

You just read:

VT Department of Labor seeking grant applications for 2022 Vermont Internship Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.