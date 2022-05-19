VT Department of Labor seeking grant applications for 2022 Vermont Internship Program

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Labor (VDOL) announced it is now accepting applications for the 2022 Vermont Internship Program. Funded by VDOL, the program will award $400,000 to eligible organizations.

VDOL’s Vermont Internship Program promotes internships by providing grants to organizations that support or connect Vermont employers with student-interns from regional career technical education centers or postsecondary educational institutions. Organizations may receive up to $50,000 in grant funds to build or administer a new or existing internship program or to provide interns with need-based stipends during the internship.

Eligible organizations may submit completed applications through the Department of Labor website, at https://labor.vermont.gov/workforce-development/vt-internship-program-grant-apply. Applications must be received by the deadline of 4:00pm on Friday, June 9.

Questions related to the grant program or application may be submitted to labor.grants@vermont.gov by May 31, 2022. Submitted questions will be answered during a webinar on June 2 from 3:30pm - 4:30pm. A recording of the webinar, frequently asked questions, and other resources will also be made available at https://labor.vermont.gov/workforce-development/vermont-internship-program.