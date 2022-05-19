NeuShield Selected as SC Media Excellence Award Finalist

NeuShield is Named Best Emerging Technology Finalist by SC Media Awards 2022

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuShield , developers of the world’s first mirror shielding technology, announced its NeuShield Data Sentinel product has been named a finalist in the Best Emerging Technology category of the 2022 SC Awards. NeuShield’s Data Sentinel enables instant recovery from ransomware when other malware defenses fail.



“NeuShield and other Excellence award finalists reflect astonishing levels of innovation across the information security industry, and underscore vendor resilience and responsiveness to a rapidly evolving threat landscape,” said Jill Aitoro, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. “We are so proud to recognize leading products, people and companies through a trusted program that continues to attract both new entrants and industry mainstays that come back year after year.”

In SC Media’s 25th year, SC Awards recognizes outstanding solutions, organizations and people driving advancements in the practice of information security. The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories - a 21% increase over 2021. Entries for the SC Awards were judged by a world-class panel of industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education, among others.

“We are honored to be recognized for our innovative approach to address the problem of ransomware,” said Yuen Pin Yeap, the Chief Executive Officer at NeuShield. “We designed our solution to help end the ransomware epidemic for our customers. NeuShield offers instant data recovery without a backup and device restoration from cyberthreats without detection.”

NeuShield Data Sentinel is unique because it provides another layer of protection beyond what other ransomware solutions offer. NeuShield’s data recovery allows organizations to proactively defend their data utilizing Mirror Shielding to protect files, and ensure instant data recovery. This new approach allows companies to instantly recover from any unknown or zero-day threat, because NeuShield safeguards the data, rather than trying to identify specific threats.

