Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,383 in the last 365 days.

Presque Isle Honors Military Veterans with Banners

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Street banners have been installed on Maine Street to Honor those who served our Country in the Armed Forces.

Banners honoring Military Veterans from the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard were put up all through the heart of downtown Presque Isle by the Downtown Revitalization Committee. More than 20 banners are being put up. Galen Weibley, the Presque Isle’s Downtown Revitalization Committee City’s Liaison, says the community support for putting up and showing the banners has been overwhelming.

Galen Weibley-”This is the first year. The Genesis for this, is we have a wonderful military history and a lot of people in our Downtown Revitalization Committee live with military spouses or served in the military. And so they’ve seen other communities celebrate their local heroes in similar fashion so they decided, hey lets do this up here in Aroostook county; The committee really thought that putting a local face and an image to who has served our community, both you know residents who were born and raised here and those that have also moved here, is the best way identify our close community and bring that sense of community in our downtown area with local names and faces”.

The banners cost $100.00. The money goes toward the printing cost of the banner itself as well as the hardware needed to install them. The Banners will stay up until July 4th. Applications are still available to anyone in the Sad 1 community who has someone they want to honor. If you are interested in applying, information will be available on our website.

Online Application:

https://downtownpi.square.site/downtown-veteran-banner-program?fbclid=IwAR3PFLDKK50W5IQbhbxYOJ2W8mbIO-h81TRObgW6bz1MS8RmVtiIaFd0ecM

In person:

Applications will be on the first floor of City Hall

Questions or more information:

Contact Galen Weibley at (207)-760-2727

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Presque Isle Honors Military Veterans with Banners

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.