Lactose-Free Butter Market to Surpass US$ 1,643 Mn, Registering 8.6% CAGR by 2032
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lactose free butter market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period (2022-2032) and top a valuation of US$ 1,643 Mn by 2032.
Growth is attributed to rising issues such as allergies or lactose intolerances across the globe. Health conscious consumers are shifting their preferences towards consuming more of lactose free products as an alternative to dairy products.
Lactase enzyme count in the body is maintained through consuming lactose free butter which helps in breaking down lactose in the body. Inability to digest lactose by a human body is termed as lactose intolerance.
Gas, bloating, and abdominal pain are few of its common symptoms when it is consumed in any form. In this case, consumers switch to lactose free butter and other products that aids in eradicating unpleasant and painful symptoms of lactose intolerance.
Besides this, rising number of diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and other health issues coupled with surging demand for sugar free, lactose free, and gluten-free products are few of the drivers predicted to boost the market in the coming years. Backed by these aforementioned factors, the demand for lactose free butter is expected to rise at an impressive rise over the forthcoming decade.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Europe is expected to dominate the global lactose free butter market, accounting about 32% by 2022
Germany is expected to account for the maximum market share of nearly 25% in Europe lactose free butter market
By product type, spreadable lactose free butter is expected to account for lion’s share of the global market by the end of 2032
By nature, organic lactose free butter is expected to dominate the global lactose free butter market over the assessment period
Online channel is expected to show an impressive growth in terms of distribution channels over the assessment period (2022-2032)
“Demand for lactose free butter is increasing globally amid growing consumption of lactose free products across the globe. Also, growing trend of veganism across the globe is another factor driving the growth in the market”, says a Future Market Insights analyst.
Competitive Landscape
Various market players are adopting different marketing and promotional strategies such as partnerships, collaboration, merger and acquisitions, new product launches and geographical expansion.
Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global lactose free butter market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.
Global Lactose Free Butter Market By Category
By Product Type:
Spreadable
Non-Spreadable
By Nature:
Organic
Conventional
By Source:
Cream
Milk
Skimmed
Whole
By End Use:
HoReCa/Foodservice
Household/Retail
Food Industry
Bakery and Confectionery
Meat products
Infant Formula
Desserts
By Distribution Channel:
Direct
Indirect
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Independent Retailers
Online Retailers
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
Middle East & Africa
