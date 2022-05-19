Space logistics sector set to generate $4.4 billion by 2031
Interest in space system design piques as demand for on-orbit services rocket
There is a long way to go before seeing a true satellite supply chain reformation, but finally, we are beginning to see a resurgence in interest in space logistics after decades of muted activity.”WASHINGTON D.C., USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The space logistics environment is set to take innovation to the next level as supply and demand for on-orbit activities starts to mature with a new push under private sector leadership of more than 50 companies, with $715 million raised in the past 5 years. Space and satellite sector expert, Euroconsult, has produced a report on the growing momentum of six markets across this revitalised environment, gaining a new impulse since last being explored by governments in the 70’s.
— Maxime Puteaux, Principal Advisor at Euroconsult
Driven by low-cost launches, a continuously growing satellite demand and a congested orbital environment, the space logistics markets are currently dominated by life extension services for satellites in-orbit and Space Situational Awareness services (SSA) which entails surveillance and tracking, weather monitoring and near-earth objects monitoring.
The markets’ maturities are uneven across the space logistics value chain, with the report estimating SSA as the largest market with earnings of $1.4 billion over the next ten years, with Last Mile Logistics (LML) being estimated as ten times smaller.
With thousands of satellites currently orbiting the earth, and a significant portion needing to be fixed or de-orbited, satellite life extension services are a serious contender for several commercial and government space entities who seek to eke out extra years of life from their investments, helping boost a market worth on average $210 million a year.
Maxime Puteaux, Principal Advisor at Euroconsult and author of the report says: “Dubbed the newest ‘space race,’ the evolution towards predominantly commercial operations in orbit is helping to propel space logistics to the forefront of the industry.
“There is a long way to go before seeing a true satellite supply chain reformation, but finally, we are beginning to see a resurgence in interest in space logistics after decades of muted activity.
“Our analysis shows that as advancements toward reliable, lower-cost transportation to orbit are made, so too will innovations designed to support the launch to satellites' end of life ecosystem.
“The vastly developing industry which will only continue to grow makes for a worthy investment.”
Furthermore, beyond the cost savings associated with operational continuity, fewer satellites being launched could also help ease the burden of space debris which is experiencing exponential growth.
Cleaning up this existing debris is an area of concern of safety and sustainability and is an issue that appears primarily to fall into the hands of the government. However, despite a lack of financial return on investment, the report forecasts active debris removal (ADR) could generate up to $949 million in revenue until the end of the decade.
Space logistics suppliers are integrating their technologies and services in the already existing satellite value chain, offering flexibility, customization, cost efficiency, and bringing more resiliency and sustainability to satellite operators. The space logistics markets are still in the early stages, with few in-orbit demonstrations achieved in the past five years, paving the way for more ambitious demonstrations like refueling-ready satellites, reusable orbital transfer vehicles, large scale on-orbit 3D printing and integrated catalogs of space objects.
In the long run, the report, which focuses only on commercial uncrewed services in Earth’s orbits, concludes that new manufacturing and operations paradigms will change the way assets are used in orbit, as space logistics become the foundation of large-scale applications.
Euroconsult’s comprehensive analysis of the emerging space logistics market details all you need to know about the on-orbit activities shaping this nascent arena.
To read the1st edition of the Space Logistics Market report, visit: this link or download a free extract.
Lara Zanoni
AstroAgency
email us here