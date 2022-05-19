Operating Room Management Solutions Industry Analysis by Size, Growth, Application, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027
Growing focus on improving operating room efficiency during surgeries is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global OR Management Solutions Market is projected to be valued at USD 5,487.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.
The latest research report, titled ‘Global OR Management Solutions Market’, can be considered a profound analysis of the global OR Management Solutions industry that focuses on crucial data and information pertaining to the sales and revenue shares. The growing demand for OR management solutions can be attributed to increasing focus on improving OR efficiency. Improper planning and scheduling in ORs often negatively impact healthcare facilities and patient outcomes.
For example, overbooked ORs can cause delay in providing appropriate patient care post-surgery, and under-booked ORs can lead to wastage of resources leading to monetary loss for healthcare facilities. Currently, technologies such as advanced analytics, play an essential role in enhancing the perioperative services that are critical to providing proper patient care. Analytics comprising hospital policies, rules, and historical patterns allow healthcare facilities to derive crucial insights in better managing the ORs.
Leading Players Profiled in the Report:
Cerner Corporation
Surgical Information Systems LLC
Epic Systems Corporation
DXC Technology
McKesson Corporation
Steris Corporation
Brainlab
Becton, Dickinson and Company
GE Healthcare
Picis Clinical Solutions Inc.,
Others
Key Highlights of Report
In January 2020, Brainlab made an announcement about purchase of VisionTree Software, Inc., which is a firm engaged in developing patient-centric and cloud-based solutions for data collection and health management.
Anesthesia information management system allows anesthetists to efficiently streamlining preoperative evaluation, real-time decision support, intra-operative automated documentation, and remote monitoring.
Cloud-based OR management solutions enable healthcare workers to access, edit, or share data and documents from any place and at any time, thus providing complete versatility and flexibility in making collaborative real-time updates. Cloud-based deployment substantially reduces upfront investments, on-demand scalability, and faster data transfer amongst organizations using cloud solutions.
The OR management solutions market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR in the period 2020-2027, which can be attributed to lower healthcare costs, large population and patient base, and increasing number of surgical procedures in countries in the region.
Emergen Research has segmented the global OR management solutions market in terms of solution type, mode of deployment, end-use, and region:
Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
Data management and communication solutions
OR supply management solutions
Anesthesia information management solutions
OR scheduling solutions
Performance management solutions
Others
Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
On-premises
Cloud-based
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
Hospitals
Ambulatory surgical centers
Others
Key questions addressed in the report:
What are the key factors driving the global OR Management Solutions market?
Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?
Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?
What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global OR Management Solutions market?
What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Objectives of the Global OR Management Solutions Market Report:
An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.
The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global OR Management Solutions market and its leading players.
The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.
The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the OR Management Solutions market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.
