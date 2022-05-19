Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzers Market Size Hit USD 1.56 Billion by 2028

Reports And Data

Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzers Market Size – USD 1.01 Billion in 2018, CAGR of 5.7%, Acquisition and increasing market presence across the globe

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demands for the assessment of the organic pollution of water and the rising demand for water and wastewater treatments drives the high demands for TOC analyzers in application industries such as pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. Benefits over substitutes such as Bod and Cod Analyses and increasing adoption of preventive and predictive maintenance services are other factors driving the demand.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global TOC Analyzers market was USD 913.9 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026. The major driving factors that drive the global total organic carbon analyzers market are the needs to analyze the wastewater from organic matter. The other factors that boost the growth of the global total organic carbon analyzers are the reliability, compatibility and the portability of the equipment. They are also able to oxidize organic compounds efficiently. The major restraining factor that restricts the growth of the TOC analyzer market is the high cost of equipment.

The market is segmented based on offering, type, technology, application, and end use industry. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe were the largest revenue generating markets for the review period. Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The Total Organic Carbon (TOC) is one of the most important composite parameters in the assessment of the organic pollution of water. Water quality monitoring for purity check is a critical factor for a number of processes in industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, power generation and pharmaceutical. The presence of organic compounds and other bacteria in water can result in the failure of storage, filtration, and other components and systems. When this type of contaminated water is left unfiltered, the compounds in the water can create significant challenges right from damaging the industrial system to the affecting product quality, thereby threatening the overall profitability of the organization. Water purity is critical for a number of industries such as pharmaceutical, semiconductor manufacturing, power generation, and food & beverage among others.

Key participants include General Electric Company (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (Canada), Hach Company (US), LAR Process Analyzers AG. (Germany), Teledyne Tekemar Company Inc. (US), Xylem, Inc. (US), Endress+Hauser Management AG (Germany), ELTRA GmbH (Germany), Metrohm AG (Switzerland), Elementar Analysensysteme GmbH (Germany), and Skalar Analytical B.V. (Netherlands).

• Hardware segment dominated the global TOC analyzers market in 2018. The segment accounted for USD 758.4 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 1,186.9 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%. Hardware product types in the TOC analyzers market include analytical instruments.

• Factors such as increasing applications of TOC analysis, rising demand for sensitivity and precision in TOC analysis, and related technological advancements are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

• TOC software segment is expected to register highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. There are various types of TOC software for data integration, diagnostic reporting and parameter calculation.

• Laboratory based analyzers are expected to dominate the global market with 45.6% market share in 2019. The segment is expected to account for USD 417.1 million in 2018, and reach USD 642.3 million by 2026

• Portable TOC analyzers are expected to register highest CAGR during 2019-2026.

• On-line TOC analyzers offer real-time continuous measurement of total organic carbon levels and provide maximum control over water system. This market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

• By technology, the market for Ultraviolet (UV) Oxidation technology is expected to register highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

• Ultraviolet (UV) Oxidation technology is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• Wastewater treatment application segment is expected to dominate the market during 2019-2026 primarily due to its wide scale application, favourable regulatory scenario for environmental sustainability and worldwide efforts towards reduction in pollution

• The global High Purity Water application segment is expected to account for USD 74.1 million in 2018, and reach USD 120.4 million by 2026, growing at the highest CAGR of 6.2%. High Purity Water or Ultrapure water is water that has been purified to uncommonly stringent specifications.

• The primary end users of High Purity Water include industries such as semiconductors, solar photovoltaics, pharmaceuticals, power generation (sub and super critical boilers), and specialty applications such as research laboratories. TOC analyzers are widely used for this application.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzers market on the basis of offering, type, technology, application, end user industry and region:

Offering (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Hardware

• Software

• Other services

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Online

• Portable

• Laboratory

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Ultraviolet (UV) Oxidation

• UV Persulfate Oxidation

• High-Temperature Combustion

• Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• High Purity Water

• Water for Injection

• Source/Drinking Water

• Wastewater Treatment

End User Industry (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Environmental

• Pharmaceutical

• Energy & Power

• Semiconductor

• Oil & Gas

• Chemical

• Food & Beverages

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

