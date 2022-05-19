Equator Launches Affordable Cigar Home Storage Solution For Avid Collectors

Equator Cigar Humidor

Featuring 1.4 cubic feet of space, the CH 140 Cigar Humidor boasts accurate humidity controls, anti-UV glass, and an LED display with touchpad controls.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering some of the most advanced environmental controls available for home cigar storage, the Equator Advanced Appliances CH 140 Cigar Humidor is a groundbreaking new device. Designed with innovative features that are usually only available on expensive commercial units, this model makes it easy and affordable to store and age cigars in an ideal setting.

“Cigar aficionados have already expressed their delight with the CH 140 Cigar Humidor,” said ​​Nick Mathews, of Equator Advanced Appliances. “We’ve created this affordable home humidor to have electronic humidity controls, an intuitive touchpad, and other exceptional features. This unit is one of the most attractive and elegant ways to showcase your entire cigar collection.”

Two of the most notable features are the single temperature zone controls, as well as the electronic humidity setting. Using the simplified touchpad controls, the interior of the humidor can be set between 59F and 72F. Additionally, individuals can achieve the optimal humidity range (between 65% and 75%) using the same touchpad. With a few button clicks, collectors can create the perfect environment for their cigars.

The freestanding unit operates using reliable compressor cooling. Its removable water container helps maintain consistent humidity levels, and is easy to clean as needed. Expertly designed to preserve one’s collection, the exterior features clear anti-UV glass, and an appealing stainless steel handle.

Inside the humidor, there is an interior LED light, which makes it easy to see inside without the harmful effects of fluorescent bulbs. Two aromatic cedar shelves provide ample storage and functionality, while adding complexity to the taste and aroma of cigars. The cedar wood shelves deliver the same sensory experience of walking into a full size humidor, making this unit a favorite among cigar collectors.

Compact enough to fit into most spaces, the CH 140 measures 17.32 x 25 x 15. It has a net weight of 53 pounds, and provides 1.4 cubic square feet of space. This model is backed by Equator’s one year parts and labor warranty.

The CH 140 Cigar Humidor is now available at an MSRP of $579 for purchase on Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayair among others and also on Equator Advanced Appliances website.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.