Build a Super App Like Instagram for $143K in 13 Months, Reveals GoodFirms' Survey

Building Popular Apps like Uber, Instagram, Whatsapp, or Tinder will cost anywhere between $1,00,000 to $1,85,000 approximately in 2022.”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally recognized B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform GoodFirms, recently released its new survey report - "How to Build an App like WhatsApp, Instagram, Uber? 2022 Guidelines." The research intends to help businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals figure out the cost, time, outstanding features, etc., before building a new iOS and Android app with similar functionalities to popular mobile applications such as Whatsapp, Tinder, Uber, and Instagram.
GoodFirms' comprehensive research survey also analyzes the factors and ideal features that can be added to the popular mobile applications.
The research also compares the price and time results obtained in 2022 with that of their 2018 survey results. It reveals that the popular apps' structure, interface, and features have also changed drastically in the last four years.
“The drastic change in costs and time to develop the popular apps can be largely attributed to the current app complexity, increase in development costs due to inflation, and the latest feature additions to these apps,” says GoodFirms.
Moreover, the research also provides a detailed step-by-step process of building apps like Whatsapp, Tinder, Uber, Instagram, etc. It includes tips like conducting thorough market research, identifying consumer demographics, defining all USPs/master features, picking the right technology stack and platforms, estimating overall costs/time, and creating a minimum viable product(MVP).
GoodFirms concludes that businesses planning to replace their legacy apps or wanting to replicate the success of popular apps will be benefited by the cost and time estimates and insights provided in this research. Organizations planning to build similar apps can pick the top mobile app development companies to build successful iOS and Android Apps.
Key Findings:
–Building a photo-sharing super app with an inbuilt messenger and business functions like Instagram will cost $140K with a development time of around 13 months.
–Building a dating app like Tinder will cost around $1.02K with a development time of approx ten months.
–A ride-sharing app such as Uber can cost around $1.52K (including the driver and passenger versions), with development time going up to 13 months approximately.
–An exceptional chat messenger such as WhatsApp will cost around $1.84K with a 12-month development time.
–Conducting market research before initiating mobile app development is critical to understanding consumer preferences, identifying existing gaps, and defining master features.
–Ideal utilization of technology stacks reduces app development time and costs and enhances user experience.
–Developing a minimum viable product to test user interaction is advisable before a full-scale application launch.
About Survey:
GoodFirms Research-"How to Build an App like WhatsApp, Instagram, Uber? 2022 Guidelines." reveals the app development cost breakdown and time investments to create feature-rich complex apps like Uber, Instagram, Whatsapp, or Tinder. The research survey was conducted from 15th April 2022 to 22nd April 2022.
About GoodFirms:
GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C.-based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient content marketing companies that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research confounds new-age consumer reference processes that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.
