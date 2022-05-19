GHS Labels Market Value to Grow by Almost US$ 2.5 Bn at Cagr 4.8% During 2022-2030
GHS Labels Industry Current and Future Demand, Analysis, Growth, Size and Forecast By 2030NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study and estimations of an excellent GHS Labels Market report helps to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for the step up of a product. With the GHS Labels Market data of this report, emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the GHS Labels Market for this industry can be identified and analysed. For the clear and better understanding of facts and figures, the data is represented in the form of graphs and charts. Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the GHS labels market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2022-2030
The global GHS Labels Market is along the path of decent progression, reaching US$ 2.3 Bn by the year 2030 at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2030.
Competitive Landscape :
Avery Dennison Corporation
UPM Raflatac
PPG Industries, Inc.
Brady Worldwide, Inc.
3M Company
CCL Industries Corp.
Reliance Label Solution, Inc.
HERMA GmbH
Weber Packaging Solutions, Inc.
SATO AMERICA, LLC
Brandywine Drumlabels, LLC
TCI America, Inc.
Loftware, Inc.
Nippon Shokubai America Industries, Inc.
Teklynx Newco SAS
Request Sample Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9942
In terms of revenue, the global GHS labels market is estimated to grow by 1.6x during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors such as increasing demand from chemicals and other industries
GHS stands for globally harmonized system of categorizing and labelling chemicals. Stringent regulations are implemented around the world, compelling the classification of hazardous chemicals on labels. With focus on safer packaging rising, the GHS label market will significantly expand in the coming years.
Among end users, manufacturers are expected to account for a higher share in the demand for GHS labels. According to the report, manufacturers are expected to account for over half of demand exhibited in the market.
How will Demand for Chemical Industries Affect Sales of GHS Labels?
“Chemical Industries to catalyze the Growth”
Among various industries exhibiting the demand for GHS labels, the chemical industry has emerged as a leading end user. With expansion of chemical industry, the demand for GHS labels is rising around the world. The global production of chemicals grew by 1.17% in 2020, much slower than in 2019. However, the situation has improved in the post-Covid era.
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Market Analysis
1.3. Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage
2.2. Market Definition
3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.2. Product Innovation Trends
4. Key Success Factors
4.1. Product Adoption Analysis
4.2. Product USPs / Features
5. Global GHS Labels Market Demand Analysis 2015–2021 and Forecast, 2022–2030
5.1. Historical Market Volume (‘000 Sq. meters) Analysis, 2015–2021
5.2. Current and Future Market Volume Analysis, 2022–2030
5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
6. Global GHS Labels Market - Pricing Analysis
6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis
6.2. Pricing Break-up
6.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark
Ask An Analyst @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-9942
Key Takeaways of GHS Labels Market Study
After a period of negative growth, GHS labels sales well improve marginally, registering a 0.2% y-o-y growth in terms of value in 2022
Expansion of chemicals sector will boost growth in the U.S., enabling it to hold 87% share in the North America market in 2022
The U.K. will register negative y-o-y growth in 2021, however, sales are poised to improve 2022 onwards
Germany will record positive growth in sales in 2021, however, sales in France will recover 2022 onwards
Increasing production and export of chemicals has placed China as the dominant market in East Asia, followed by Japan and South Korea
"Besides implementation of stringent regulations, requiring the chemical sector to clearly state potential hazards, focus on preventing counterfeiting of products will give tailwinds to growth registered by the market," said a lead analyst at FMI.
Key Segments Covered in GHS Labels Industry Research :
GHS Labels Market by Product Type
Pre-printed
Personalized (On-demand)
GHS Labels Market by Material
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyethylene (PE)
Polyester (PET)
Polyimide
Vinyl
GHS Labels Market by Size
215mm x 279mm
215mm x 355mm
210mm x 297mm
148mm x 210mm
Any Other Label Size
GHS Labels Market by Packaging Format
Primary Containers
Secondary Containers
GHS Labels Market by Printing Technology
Thermal Transfer
Pigmented Ink Jet
Color Laser
GHS Labels Market by End-use
Manufacturers
Logistic & Transport Companies
Request Customization of the report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-9942
The risk of loss of commodity due to mishandling the hazardous chemicals while transit is always there by all modes of transit, such as rail, road, and sea. But the usage of globally harmonized system labels can help shippers as well as the buyers and sellers of hazardous chemicals to ensure safe and easy handling of harmful chemicals.
Expansion of the chemicals industry has stimulated growth in various several markets, including that for GHS labelling. With increasing demand for labelling, manufacturers are also offering advanced labelling solutions to brand owners which provide tracking, and tracing of chemical products. However, major challenge faced by logistics companies is the counterfeit of chemicals which can be reduced by usage of GHS labels.
Growing of the chemical sector, particularly in global markets, has led to emergence of modern facilities that sell wide variety of product categories in bulk quantities. GHS labels reduce chances of package tampering, which ensures right delivery of products to consumers. Various GHS label manufacturers offer labels that can be applied on variety of substrates such as glass, paper, plastics, etc. with the latest technology such as RFID, which are used as unified classification for packaging in the chemical sector.
About Us
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ghs-labels-market
Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn