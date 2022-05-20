Brighter Smile Offers Dental Implants

Submit Release
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brighter Smile is pleased to announce they offer dental implants to restore patients’ smiles. Their team uses the latest state-of-the-art dental implant procedures to improve aesthetics and functionality.

Missing teeth can lead to lower self-confidence and problems with eating and talking. When patients are missing teeth, the dental team at Brighter Smile will evaluate the state of their dental health and determine if they are a candidate for dental implants. Once a patient receives clearance for the procedure, the dental team will schedule the necessary appointments, including fitting the titanium root and installing the permanent crown at a future date.

Brighter Smile understands the value of dental implants and strives to educate their patients to help them determine if it's the proper treatment for them. They guide patients through the process and ensure they get the high-quality care necessary to achieve their dental health goals. Dental implants offer a natural look and restore full function to a patient’s mouth.

Anyone interested in learning about the dental implant process can find out more by visiting the Brighter Smile website or calling 1-773-557-7128.

About Brighter Smile: Brighter Smile is a full-service dental office providing reliable dental care for the whole family. Patients can turn to the dental clinic for general, restorative, and cosmetic dental care. They are also available to handle dental emergencies to ensure every patient has access to the care required.

Company: Brighter Smile
Address: 4845 N Milwaukee Ave
City: Chicago
State: IL
Zip code: 60630
Telephone number: 1-773-557-7128
Email address: brightersmileinfo@gmail.com

Dr. Michelle Beckerly
Brighter Smile
+1 (773) 557-7128
brightersmileinfo@gmail.com
