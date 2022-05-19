Top 20 Software Testing Companies Recognized by GoodFirms Leaders Matrix
Ranking criteria include a strict set of variables quality, reliability, experience, market position, and authentic rating and reviews.
This list of Top 20 Software Testing Companies is from GoodFirms' Leaders Matrix methodology,which thoroughly assesses each firm's potential to deliver services in line with the client's expectations.”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodFirms, a globally renowned B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform, unlocks the 2022 list of top 20 Software Testing Companies worldwide qualified in its leaders' matrix analysis.
"Organizations across the globe aim to get their products faster to the market. This drove the adoption of various software testing services," says GoodFirms. The companies listed here demonstrated their brilliant ability and commitment to deliver results.
GoodFirms recently carried out a detailed analysis and ranking of the global software testing agencies through its Leaders Matrix program. The assessment included an in-depth inspection of the software testing companies' service landscape, verified client reviews, experience in the domain, market, and competitive positioning. Such an analysis brings out the strategic information about the vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.
With the massive surge for high-quality and better-performing products, software testing is turning out to be critical. It has created an enormous demand for software testing companies. Interestingly, several startup software testing companies are taking advantage of the increasing requisites of software testing solutions to mark their presence and create an impact.
The GoodFirms research team assessed the companies to find the top leaders in software testing companies based on their core competencies and a 360-Performance view. Each component integrates several factors that are considered to evaluate the legitimacy of competencies.
Further, based on the above-mentioned assessment process, each company is grouped into one of four different quadrants: Industry Contenders, Industry Leaders, Upcoming Achievers, and Market Influencers, where the service providers are mapped based on their areas of focus and their proven ability to deliver.
Top 20 Software Testing Companies Listed by GoodFirms Leaders Matrix:
1. QualityLogic
2. QA Mentor
3. Abstracta
4. DeviQA
5. QAlified
6. KiwiQA Services
7. UTOR - QA and Testing Partner
8. Mindful QA
9. QArea Inc.
10. ShiftAsia
11. LambdaTest
12. AwsQuality
13. UpDoer Technology
14. Performance Lab
15. Solvd, Inc.
16. QAwerk
17. Impact QA services LLC
18. AppSierra
19. QATestLab
20. Bugraptors
The companies holding positions in the leader matrix stand out with positive feedback from their clients; it shows the dedication of service providers to deliver exceptional work to their clients. GoodFirms continues its research to allow the addition of new companies and reviews. While it's free to get listed on GoodFirms, only the top-performing companies are recognized as leaders. If you are keen to apply for the leaders' matrix list, do apply now.
These results are a snapshot of GoodFirms Leaders Matrix research conducted in 2022. Rankings can change in the upcoming analysis.
About GoodFirms:
GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C.-based research firm specializing in identifying the most prominent and efficient IT companies and software providers that can automate the tasks of various industries. GoodFirms' industry-wide research, review & rankings help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.
