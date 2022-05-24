WallySmarter.com Releases Walmart Chrome Extension for 3rd-Party Walmart Sellers

Example of Walmart Sales Estimator for a typical product

Accurate Walmart.com Sales Estimates now available for Walmart Sellers via 3rd-Party Sellers Chrome Extension (3 years in the making)

A product that sells well on Walmart.com is a result of successful product research - not luck. A seller must have accurate and easy-to-access Walmart sales data. ” — Ralph Harris, Founder of Wallysmarter.com

CALIFORNIA, USA, May 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ralph Harris, Founder and CEO of Wallysmarter.com, has announced the launch of the first Chrome Extension for sellers on Walmart.com, displaying precise product sales estimates. Up to now, 3rd Party Sellers on Walmart.com have had no idea of how many units per month each product sells.“A product that sells well on Walmart.com is a result of successful product research - not luck. A seller must have accurate and easy-to-access Walmart sales data. ” – Mr Harris.Since Walmart.com opened up Walmart Fulfillment Services, the number of 3rd party sellers on Walmart.com have increased over 100% in the last 12 months. This forms part of Walmart’s strategy to topple Amazon.com as the Number 1 Ecommerce giant in the United States. In the last 2 fiscal years, Walmart US Ecommerce sales increased by 98%, and the average number of unique visitors on Walmart.com now exceeds over 100 million per month.Mr Harris explains that Walmart customers enjoy low product prices, familiarity with products and stores, fast access to products and history of shopping at Walmart. This is translating into more and more consumers choosing Walmart.com over Amazon.com. Also, there are over 40 times more 3rd-sellers on Amazon.com than Walmart.com.With the increase in potential for 3rd party sellers to sell using Walmart Fulfillment Services, it is more important than ever to have access to Walmart sales estimates and Keyword search volumes. Mr Harris says that to find a product that will sell well on Walmart.com, there must be a lot of demand for products in that niche, and the competing products in that niche should have low reviews. It is only with a complete set of Walmart seller tools, is a seller able to find profitable products to sell.About WallySmarter.com:WallySmarter.com was launched in May 2022, and aims to provide all Walmart Sellers with transparency into the Walmart marketplace. It is the first complete set of software for Walmart sellers , comprising a Walmart Chrome Extension , Walmart Sales Estimator, Walmart Product Database, Walmart Keyword Tool and even offers an API For Walmart Sellers. WallySmarter has been in development for over 3 years. The multi-disciplined team has built an innovative set of tools that update the sales estimates daily for over 200 million Walmart products, and search volumes for over 12 million Walmart keywords.Visit www.wallysmarter.com for a free trial.

How to use the WallySmarter.com Chrome Extension to find great products to sell on Walmart.com