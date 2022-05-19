India Water Pumps Market Expected to Rise at 5.55% CAGR during 2022-2027

India Water Pumps Market

According to IMARC report, The India water pumps market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.55% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “India Water Pumps Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on water pumps market in India. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The India water pumps market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.55% during 2022-2027.

Water pumps refer to an electromechanical dewatering system that operates by converting kinetic or rotational energy into hydrodynamic energy for releasing water through pipes at high pressure. They are driven by various energy sources, including electricity, fuel engines, wind power and solar panels, to serve specific remote areas. Water pumps assist in supplying the fixed amount of water flow, reducing the friction caused between several moving parts, and providing easy controllability to manage the water distribution speed, while minimizing energy consumption and costs. On account of these properties, they are widely employed in various commercial, residential and municipal sectors for supplying water through several sources across the nation.

Market Trends:

With rapid investments and expansion in the agricultural activities across India, there has been an increasing need for effective water pumps in the field to perform various irrigation procedures, including drip and sprinklers. This, in turn, represents one of the major factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the rising environmental concerns have prompted the Government of India (GoI) to undertake favorable initiatives to install wastewater treatment solutions across several industrial verticals for discharging wastewater, stormwater, sewage, and mechanically treated water at high speed through pipes, which is supporting the market growth. In line with this, the introduction of innovative water pumping machines integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and electronic sensors, are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the escalating demand for water pumps in the construction sector, extensive deployment of desalination plants to resolve water shortage issues, and growing requirement for clean water across residential and commercial establishments are positively stimulating the market growth across the country.

India Water Pumps Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, pump type, pump capacity and application.

Breakup by Type:

• Centrifugal

• Positive Displacement

Breakup by Pump Type:

• Submersible Pumps

• Multistage Pumps

• End Suction Pumps

• Split Case Pumps

• Engineered Pumps

• Others

Breakup by Pump Capacity:

• Up to 3 HP

• 3-5 HP

• 5-10 HP

• 10-15 HP

• 15-20 HP

• 20-30 HP

• More Than 30 HP

Breakup by Application:

• Agriculture

• Building Services

• Water and Wastewater

• Power

• Oil and Gas

• Lift Irrigation

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

