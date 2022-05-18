Carper Urges Suppliers to Increase Infant Formula Production

DELAWARE, May 18 - WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) urged infant formula manufacturers to take critical steps to prevent formula shortages. In a letter with Senate colleagues led by Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Carper urged suppliers to increase production and distribution following a nationwide shortage of infant formula that has made it harder for parents and caregivers to obtain infant formula at local stores. This is a critical issue especially for Delaware, which reportedly has the second highest out-of-stock rate of formula in the nation.

“This shortage has placed an unacceptable burden on parents and caregivers and has put the health of babies and infants at risk,” the Senators wrote. “For many families, infant formula is critical for ensuring their children receive the nutrition they need to grow healthy and well-nourished. This shortage has been especially challenging for some of the most vulnerable infants, with particularly acute shortages of specialty formulas to address health needs such as allergies, gastrointestinal issues, or metabolic disorders. There is no easy substitute for infant formula, and this shortage has left families across the nation scrambling to figure out how they will care for their children. We urge the Infant Nutrition Council of America and your member companies to do all you can to increase infant formula production and distribution, and prevent future supply chain disruptions.”

To view the full letter, click here.

Delaware Public Health provided guidance to families struggling to find formula, and urges Delawareans to visit dethrives.com for up-to-date information on Delaware’s response to the infant formula supply chain issue, or call 211 for community resources.

